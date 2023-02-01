If you are easily offended by profane language, and it makes you upset to dwell on terms like the one starting with an “a” and ending with a double “s,” then this article is not for you.
Then again, most of us, whether we admit to it or not, are intrigued and humored by the topics and language that touch on the slightly scandalous, wherever that line is drawn for us. You do not have to read on; it is a personal choice. Yet, if the topic is slightly in the realm of the forbidden, it has a certain draw on most of us.
What triggered this topic?
I recently heard a podcast that featured a study on a group of fish named the bony eared ass fish. Yes, not the bony assed ear fish, but the bony eared ass fish. The first thing that went through my head was that when I picture asses, the last thing or animal that comes to mind are fish.
After all, fish don’t really have buttocks. The second thought went to the other meaning of the word ass, which is a synonym for donkey. Just as fish don’t have a use for bicycles, they also don’t associate with donkey-asses, mainly because the two animal categories don’t share common habitat.
The bony-eared ass fish goes by the scientific name of Aconthonus armatus and is a member of the cusk-eel family. Armatus means “the armored,” which in bony fishes refers to protective bony plates. In this case, the fish has some spines on its gill plates, similar to some of our better-known rockfish. According to a website I consulted on this topic, “aconth” is Greek and means prickly, and “onus” stands for hake, which is another kind of fish.
The author thought that the original name-giver, Albert Guenther, back in 1887 when the fish was first described, meant to call it an armored prickly hake. In English, “onus” can have another translation as donkey, which some jokester later replaced with “ass” and hence we get the bony ass fish.
Fish also do not have ears, though some fish do have ear bones. Ear bones serve the function of sensing the direction of the body with regards to space; In other words they tell the fishes’ brain where up and down is and how it is positioned. In this case, it is more likely that the fishes’ gill plates reminded the naming biologist of ears, due to their location on the side of the big heads.
As I am looking through a list of fish names, I am finding some deep-water fish that just incite my curiosity with names like the stargazer, the pelican gulper and the swallower. Other fish names seem shallow and almost offensive, such as the crappie, the sucker, the shiner, the naked-backed eel, kissing gourami, moonfish or the warty angler. Studying fish can be full of entertainment, and so is the study of fish names.
Bony eared ass fish live very deep in the ocean. They avoid fishing nets and are generally content with staying away from the surface and its hairless monkeys with their big brains. Big brains are not a feature of ass fish; in fact, they hold the record for the smallest brains relative to body mass of any known and studied vertebrate.
Very deep in the ocean, organisms have to be able to withstand high pressure, near to no light, and very scarce and irregular food supply. Thus, any organ that is energetically expensive is usually small or missing. In the case of Aconthonus armatus, the body is reduced to a large head with a big mouth and defensive shields for gill plates, a spine, and a tiny body.
When brought to the surface, the fish collapses into a big blob, because the change in pressure on the way up causes the skin cells to expand and rupture into a gooey mess.
Did I mention that biologists — or any scientists for that matter — have an attraction to anything out of the ordinary, unusual or astonishing, and are always looking for the new and the quirky expressions of life?
As I was looking for more information about the lifestyle of the bony eared ass fish I found nothing. Obviously, there is another gap in our knowledge since deep sea fishes are still difficult to study. Deep sea research has many challenges and is still in a stage of its infancy. There is a commonly heard statement that we know more about the moon than we do about the deep ocean on our own planet.
Science into either is associated with complicated technology and extremely high cost. Recently, the Australian government invested in some deep sea exploration in a new marine park near the Cocos Islands. From nets that fished as deep as 10,000 feet, they brought up a haul of unusual creatures, of which the lead scientist estimated as many as one third may be new and undescribed species.
No wonder this expedition captured some media attention, including the podcast about bony eared ass fishes and the popular favorite picture of the amazing deep sea batfish, which is about the cutest ugly you can get!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.