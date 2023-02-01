If you are easily offended by profane language, and it makes you upset to dwell on terms like the one starting with an “a” and ending with a double “s,” then this article is not for you.

Then again, most of us, whether we admit to it or not, are intrigued and humored by the topics and language that touch on the slightly scandalous, wherever that line is drawn for us. You do not have to read on; it is a personal choice. Yet, if the topic is slightly in the realm of the forbidden, it has a certain draw on most of us.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.