Thanks mostly to marketing, Halloween is recognized as that sweet time of year when children can collect and eat as much candy as they want.
Sounds scary.
Here’s what is really scary: With the obesity rate almost three times what it was a generation ago, and the number of cavities among children is said to be increasing, many parents and health experts consider the candy focused holiday a nightmare.
Surely there are alternatives. And since we’re talking about health here, I’d like to encourage the eating — not carving — of pumpkins. I might be a little late here, but I’m still seeing piles of pumpkins in the stores, and when they go on sale, nab them!
By the way, I’m not just talking about pie. Pumpkin is one of the most versatile veggies you’ll ever meet. It provides impressive amounts of Vitamin A (think carrots, too), plus about a third of our daily Vitamin C. Oh, and lots of fiber. And it has just 40 calories per serving.
While canned pumpkin is available in grocery stores, be sure to grab plain pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie mix in a can, which includes sweeteners, spices and other ingredients. For pumpkin-based foods, try making your own pumpkin puree. It’s easy.
How to make pumpkin puree:
Cut off the top off the pumpkin, halve it around the equator, scoop out the seeds, and cut into quarters or sixths. Roast it in a 350-degree oven for an hour or until tender when poked with a fork.
Cool, peel and then puree the flesh in a food processor or blender, or with a potato masher. You can also freeze the puree or pressure can it in jars. Note: If your pumpkin contains a lot of water, let it drip through a colander or sieve.
Toasted pumpkin seeds: Tickle the seeds out of the pumpkin with your fingers and rinse them well in a colander. Boil the seeds in a pot of salted water for about 10 minutes. Drain, toss with a little olive oil and spread on a baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes or until the seeds are toasty brown. Sprinkle it with salt if you like.
Where did trick-or-treating originate?
According to Wikipedia, in North America, trick-or-treating has been a Halloween tradition since the 1920s. The earliest known occurrence there is of the Irish and Scottish Halloween custom of “guising” — children going from house to house for food or money while disguised in costume — is from 1911, when children were recorded as having done this in Ontario, Canada.
The activity is prevalent in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Canada, and Australia.
In parts of Mexico, however, this practice is called calaverita (Spanish diminutive for calavera, “skull” in English), and instead of “Trick or treat,” the children ask, “Me da mi calaverita?” as in, “Can you give me my little skull?” where a calaverita is a small skull made of sugar or chocolate.
PUMPKIN PIE SMOOTHIE
In a blender, combine 1/2 cup ice, 1/2 cup vanilla or plain yogurt, a dollop of honey or maple syrup, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice, 1/4 cup pumpkin puree, a banana, and some coconut milk (optional). Puree until icy and smooth. Yum. Tastes like pie.
SAVORY PUMPKIN SAUCE
In a large nonstick skillet, sauté several cloves of garlic and half an onion, chopped in a little butter and olive oil. Add 2 cups pumpkin puree and stir to combine. Add vegetable or chicken stock to thin the sauce a bit. Add minced fresh sage or rosemary and serve over whole-wheat pasta.
PUMPKIN
APPETIZERS
On toasted bread rounds, top with pumpkin puree, sprinkle with garlic powder and top with some bleu cheese; broil for about one minute to melt the cheese. Top with toasted pumpkin seeds and/or coarse salt.
MULTI-GRAIN
PUMPKIN PANCAKES
One of my favorite ways to use pumpkin puree, this is the perfect breakfast for cool, rainy days. Simply add 1/2 to 1 cup puree to a batch of multigrain pancake batter. Serve with peanut or almond butter.
NOW TO HEALTHY HALLOWEEN TREATS
With the chance to dress up in fun costumes and stock up on sweets, Halloween is the highlight of the year for many kids. Forgive me, I’m not a parent but I can understand how it can be a frustrating time for folks who are trying to encourage kids to eat healthy foods and make sweets a limited part of a balanced and nutritious diet.
On one hand, you want kids to have fun. On the other hand, you don’t want to undermine all the work you do the rest of the year maintaining a healthy lifestyle. And finally, you don’t want to confuse kids with mixed messages.
Here are some trick-or-treat alternatives and strategies.
Fill up before trick-or-treating: The theory is that if kids are full before they go trick-or-treating, then they will eat fewer pieces of candy afterwards. Hand out non-sugary foods: Granola bars, fruit leather, homegrown carrots, and jerky (beef, turkey or chicken) are healthy alternatives. For a little fruity fun, draw faces on oranges or Cuties to make mini Jack o’ Lanterns.
For a kids’ in-house gathering, you can offer pumpkin muffins, bananas decorated like ghosts and ghoulish apples.
More non-candy alternatives:
These can range from bags of whole grain crackers, mixed nuts (be aware of peanut allergies), sugar-free gum and candy, trail mix, small boxes of raisins or Craisins, and popcorn to small toys like yo-yos, stickers, crayons, temporary tattoos, and mini-flashlights.
In the end, use your best judgment given what you know about your child’s personality and eating habits. Consider being somewhat lenient about candy eating on Halloween, (within reason, right?), and talk about how the rest of the candy will be handled.
In other words, set “sweet boundaries” so candy and snacks don’t get in the way of kids eating healthy meals.
And, finally, how about a rock-painting kit? You know, rocks, paints, brushes, permanent markers. OK, so I love finding painted rocks along the trails. Here’s to a healthy and happy Halloween!
