City League Basketball
Jan. 29
Hairmasters 69, Silverbay Seafoods 68
Hairmasters (69) — Juwan Abad 23, James Ladaga 14, Eldon Macaraig 13, Arvin Nocon 5, Daryl Villanueva 4, Ty Fosbenner 4, Jeffrey Miranda 3, JR Gimeno 3.
Silverbay Seafoods (68) — Arvin Liwag 17, Gerald Ekin 16, Darryl Recustodio 12, Tyler Blanco 11, Juho Shin 10, Zuren Fortaliza 2.
AIBI 102, AG Destroyers 96
AIBI (103) — Mason Mullen 26, Justin Doctolero 24, David Diocares 16, Sawn Case 15, Randy Dela Cruz 9, Mark Galindo 8, Tyrone Walker 4.
AG Destroyers (96) — Juwan Abad 24, Scott DeTorres 23, Daryl Villanueva 16, Jemuel Mangalus 15, Kris Cunanan 11, Taylor Masterson 7.
Family Pride 95, Squad 82
Family Pride (95) — Donovan Vinberg 33, Elmar Barroga 27, Mason Mullen 13, Jimmy Rorher 11, Jet Vinberg 11.
Squad (82) — Justin Doctolero 34, Shawn Case 22, Mark Galindo 20, Glenn Largo 4, Peter Inthavong 2.
Asian Groceries 84, Cypress 80
Asian Groceries (84) — Jemuel Mangalus 21, Yung Kiely 18, Arjay Fangonilo 17, Adam Kilborn 12, Kris Cunanan 12, Taylor Masterson 4.
Cypress (80) — Thomas Jenson 25, Eugene Pryka 24, Justin Moffatt 13, Devin Abernathy 7, Micho Badaglicco 7, Kenneth Hagel 4.
Smells Like Money 64, Scoops 43
Smells Like Money (64) — Heather Carlson 17, Denz Barroga 9, Jacob Vizcocho 8, Cameron Carlton 7, Vic Sorio 7, Ernesto Gueverra 6, Christian Enriquez 5, Syrena Poulos 2, Kyler Pugal 2, Jimmy Poulos 1.
Scoops (43) — Kerri Zelenak 9, Tyler Blanco 9, Lisa Marcelo 6, Taylor Holen 6, Gerald Ekin 5, JR Gimeno 4, Natasha Kutchick 2, Arvin Nocon 2.
