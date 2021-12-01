I am sitting in a warm coffee shop looking at a frozen lake. The wind is whipping snow drifts across the icy surface and people entering the room comment on the frosty temperatures. It is winter in Kodiak. Last night I was treated to an outdoor adventure of skating on a hidden little lake in the middle of the woods; an experience not common in many places of the world reminding me of how lucky I am to live here. I heard from my friend, who just returned from a research cruise in the Bering Sea, that the crew and researchers on the boat dealt with a lot of cold and saw lots of snow when coming back through False Pass. It is winter there, too.
However, it seems that not all people are ready to accept the fact that it is cold out and that clothes were invented to fend off the discomfort and potential adverse effects of frost on naked skin: It seems that any time Kodiak gets cold I see someone walking around outside in flip-flops and shorts! Either this is some mislead show of being cool and tough, a complete disregard of reality, or a different temperature perception due to a higher metabolism.
In animals, we know that some species are better adapted to cold than others, even within the same families. For example, the Pacific sleeper shark spends most of its life in the deep ocean where temperatures are relatively even and cold and only comes to the surface in the relatively colder Alaskan waters. The great white shark on the other hand likes it warmer and only rarely comes to Alaska when a warm current takes it out of its usual range.
Because of these physiological adaptations to a specific temperature range many species are limited to a geographical range. As temperature changes, the species range changes. This can be a short-term fluke, like an individual animal ending up in a warm water eddy and getting swept into an area where it is not usually seen. For example, when I first came to Alaska a coworker of mine was involved in a rescue operation in which Alaska Airlines volunteered a free ticket for a turtle. The unfortunate animal had taken a wrong turn in the ocean and ended up on a beach in Prince William Sound. Due to the efforts of many well-meaning humans this turtle learned to fly and was released back into San Francisco Bay.
Bigger temperature changes have occurred in the Bering Sea over the past decade. Everyone involved in the fishery there knows about the crash of the crab populations and the strong salmon runs of the past few years. I have written about the diminishing Bering Sea cold bottom water pool refuge, where the smaller crabs were hiding from cod predation. Just recently I learned that young salmon (the same is true for cod) grow better in warmer temperatures, but as they get older, colder water favors their growth. So, if the Bering Sea gets warmer, there are more salmon that survive the early life stages, but the adults are smaller.
Some species have the genetic flexibility to adapt to changes in their environment quickly. A series of experiments conducted by Russian researchers showed that foxes can be domesticated in as little as four generations. Stickleback fishes are known for their ability to adapt quickly to both, marine and freshwater environments. This feat is accomplished through the activation and deactivation of certain gene sequences. However, when an animal population has been reduced to small numbers at any point in its past, the gene pool is less diverse and adaptation takes longer. In addition, the timeline of evolution depends on how many offspring a species has and its life span. Fish or crab that produce thousands of eggs have a higher mutation rate than whales that have one calf every two years. All this means that some animals can respond quicker to environmental change than others.
Humans have not only invented clothing, heating, and air conditioning to deal with uncomfortable temperatures, but we are also developing the ability to engineer the genome. Currently, the use of genetic engineering in humans is restricted by ethic codes. China has sentenced the scientist who proved that genetically engineered babies are within our grasp to three years in prison. However, the debate whether to allow or restrict genetic engineering is not an easy one. Science Fiction writers have long explored what could and might happen if people and animals can be genetically designed, certain traits enhanced and others suppressed. On one hand the images of super soldiers and large monsters come to mind that are taking over the world and driving out the “normal” people. On the other hand, if it were your grandchild, who had a genetic defect that could be engineered away to turn a sickly and unhappy life into one full of potential-who would not agree to that?
What about future resource management? If genetic engineering could save a species from going extinct, would it be acceptable and ethic if applied to save a species? If applied to enhance the production of commercially valuable populations, is it ethically and environmentally responsible to introduce? What if we could assist the Bering Sea crab populations by releasing genetically engineered crab better suited to deal with the environmental changes of a warming ocean, would that be acceptable? Already, some domestic meat-producing animals are engineered to grow bigger hams, should we enhance farmed salmon to grow bigger or be more resistant to disease?
Generally, I find it disturbing when people change the ways of how nature regulates itself. However, we are and we will. Would it be better to embrace the change that comes with genetic engineering technology if used for a good cause? I would be worried about the unanticipated changes that may come as side effects. That mindset is conservative in the sense that it wants to conserve the status quo and is afraid of the new. If we do lose much of what we have and we start going hungry, we may feel different about using genetic engineering. As usual I do not have the answers to these big questions, I just encourage the discussion about amazing nature versus amazing technology.
