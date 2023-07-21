1 Peter 1:3-9 (NIV): “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade.
“This inheritance is kept in heaven for you, who through faith are shielded by God’s power until the coming of the salvation that is ready to be revealed in the last time. In all this you greatly rejoice, though now for a little while you may have had to suffer grief in all kinds of trials. These have come so that the proven genuineness of your faith — of greater worth than gold, which perishes even though refined by fire — may result in praise, glory and honor when Jesus Christ is revealed.
“Though you have not seen him, you love him; and even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy, for you are receiving the end result of your faith, the salvation of your souls.”
Words of hope and encouragement. Or how would you describe this passage?
Some say that salvation itself is a calling. My mind is flooded with Scripture such as Hebrews 10:9-10 (NKJV): “Then He said, ‘Behold, I have come to do Your will, O God.’” He takes away the first that He may establish the second. By that will we have been sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.”
For myself it’s focusing on, “Behold I have come to do Your will.”
Personally, it’s not about being religious alone, but a religious life combined with a spiritual aspect of life.
Religion being a group or community, using a specific set of organized beliefs and practices. Spirituality is more of a personal, individual practice.
I’m not writing anything that’s not already written down somewhere.
Things I’ve read, heard and researched to develop my own stance of faith. Basically, deciding whether I believe the Scriptures of the Holy Bible or not.
One of the things of the religious life I’ve come to understand, which leads me to peace and purpose, is the understanding of sanctification.
As I understand the meaning, or the multiple definitions, the one I’m operating with is to be set apart. For example, in this morning’s prayers: “I rise to do Your will” is a way of saying, “I have set aside this day to serve our Lord, asking God’s blessing.”
I have a saying for myself. “God’s gift to us is life. What we do with that life is our gift to God.” A practical living of a sanctified life.
The words of Christ continue to lead me. Matthew 16:24-26: “Then Jesus said to His disciples, ‘If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me. For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.’”
This is definitely important. Verse 26 is key, “For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul?”
Words of hope and encouragement as well as instruction and guidance.
In the continuing days of change and challenge couldn’t we all use a boost of hope?
I think the clearest and simplest way I’ve heard it put was, “It’s not about gaining heaven’s promise above but sharing that promise of hope with others, remembering God’s gift to us and our gift to God. Sharing the message of hope, not only for the by and by but for today.
Jesus said in John 10:10: “I came that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.”
May we continue to be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
