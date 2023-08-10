Almost every time I visit our dumpster site on Parkside Drive, I am aghast at the amount of cardboard that has been tossed in. Each time, I ask myself why. Is it because people don’t know why it’s important to recycle cardboard? Or because they don’t care? Or because it’s inconvenient?
The borough’s Solid Waste Advisory Board is currently working to address that first possibility — that many people are simply unaware of the importance of recycling cardboard. Here’s a reminder about why, but first some context:
The Process: Once the cardboard is deposited in a recycling receptacle, it begins its recycling journey. In Kodiak, Alaska Waste takes dumpsters directly to Threshold Services, where the cardboard is baled and stored until shipment. Cardboard from the Coast Guard base receptacles are delivered to Nick’s Auto Wrecking and Salvage, where it is similarly baled and stored before shipping.
After an ocean voyage, those bales of cardboard end up at a paper recycling plant, where they are processed into recycled paper. First, they are soaked in water and chemicals to break up the wood fibers. The resulting pulp is screened to remove contaminants like packing tape and staples. Then, the pulp is sprayed onto screens and pressed to remove most of the liquid.
Next, it is dried on hot rollers that load the recycled paper onto spools. These are transported to factories that create new corrugated cardboard and newsprint, or manufacture products like paper plates, food containers, pen cases and myriad other products we consider “sustainable.”
So why should community members bother to recycle cardboard? Here are a few great reasons.
The landfill: As a member of the Solid Waste Advisory Board, I think about our landfill more often than most people! It has a limited lifespan, and when it has reached capacity the expense of finding and developing a site for a new landfill will be enormous. Rate payers in 10, 25 or 50 years (for many of us, our kids and grandkids) will be faced with difficult decisions and considerable expense. Let’s extend the life of our landfill as long as possible while considering our options for the future!
Every cardboard box tossed in a dumpster takes up space in the landfill. A useful estimate is that recycling 1 ton of cardboard (2,000 pounds) saves 9 cubic yards of landfill space. Over the past 12 years in Kodiak, we have recycled an average of about 400 tons of cardboard per year, saving a huge amount of landfill space over that time.
Natural resources: Cardboard is a paper product — made, of course, from trees. It takes about 17 trees to make a ton of new cardboard. By recycling cardboard, we dramatically reduce the number of trees that need to be harvested. This saves forests from clearcutting, and potentially entire ecosystems from devastation.
Energy and water: While the energy savings are not as huge as when recycling other materials (notably aluminum), manufacturing new cardboard from recycled cardboard uses only about 75% of the energy needed for manufacturing cardboard from trees. Recycling one ton of cardboard can save up to 45 gallons of oil. And while we aren’t overly concerned about water use in Kodiak, it is a considerable concern in most other parts of the country. Recycling one ton of cardboard can save as much as 700 gallons of water.
How and where: Recycling cardboard in Kodiak is about as easy as buying stuff online! You merely flatten your boxes (dry, and free from grease and food residue) and take them to one of the nine cardboard recycling dumpsters around the community, OR take them directly to Threshold Recycling, OR (if you have access to the Coast Guard Base) to the dumpsters at the USCG Exchange. That’s it!
Nationally, it is estimated that about 70% of the cardboard manufactured is recycled. That’s great news! So, as a community, how are we doing in general with recycling cardboard? What we ship off Kodiak hasn’t changed significantly over the past 10 years or so. However, if your online purchases have increased (like mine have), then we may currently be recycling a lower percentage of the cardboard that is shipped to our island.
Can we do better? I think we can definitely do better. Begin (or continue) a habit that is healthier for the planet and take those few extra seconds to flatten that box and slide it in a cardboard dumpster. Thank you for caring.
Kerry Irons moved to Kodiak with her family 28 years ago. She recently retired from a career in public education with the Kodiak Island Borough School District and has become involved in volunteer work that includes membership on the Solid Waste Advisory Board (SWAB). She is deeply motivated to help make the world a better place for future generations, and that includes using our resources wisely and educating our young people on how to make a positive difference in the world.
