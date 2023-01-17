Boats

Fishing vessels docked in Kodiak's harbor

 ALISTAIR GARDINER/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The Port and Harbors Advisory Board favors development of a live-aboard policy for vessels in Kodiak harbors, and may recommend bringing the issue before the Kodiak City Council at a future date.

At PHAB’s December meeting, members discussed the benefits of such an option.

