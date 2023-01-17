The Port and Harbors Advisory Board favors development of a live-aboard policy for vessels in Kodiak harbors, and may recommend bringing the issue before the Kodiak City Council at a future date.
At PHAB’s December meeting, members discussed the benefits of such an option.
In a newsletter to the City Council and Mayor Pat Branson, PHAB member and resident port agent Nick Szabo wrote: “Current City Code provides only limited exceptions for a person to occupy a vessel as a place of residence. Other harbors have live-aboard policies that regulate the requirements for living aboard a vessel.
“[PHAB] felt there were some situations where a live-aboard vessel was beneficial and should be permitted,” Szabo wrote. “In cooperation with the harbormaster, we would like to pursue the development of a live-aboard policy for the Kodiak harbors.”
PHAB’s approach of working with the harbormaster seems to be a clear shift in strategy for the advisory board. Certain members and former members have recently expressed dissatisfaction with Dave Johnson because of what they perceive as his lack of experience managing ports and harbors.
The issue of PHAB’s future structure, including the role of the harbormaster, was a talking point at last week’s City Council work session. Even though no actions were taken, City Mayor Pat Branson said: “I think we’ve had some positive comments tonight about this topic. I’m sure the council will consider those as we look at the resolution and other advisory boards as well to make sure that those tasks are defined and the communication is there, is efficient, working, and they give recommendations and regular reports to the council. That’s what I would look for.”
Meanwhile, PHAB continues to function in an advisory capacity to the City Council.
In PHAB’s newsletter, Szabo noted that Kodiak’s current policy does not allow for occupancy of vessels in Kodiak harbors.
Szabo wrote: “No person may use or occupy a vessel moored at boat harbor facilities as a place of residence, nor may a person rent or lease such a vessel as a place of residence, utilize it as a rooming house, or permit it to be occupied for any period of more than five days by any person other than the normal crew of the vessel.”
Szabo said changing the policy would have several benefits, including allowing for occupants of vessels traveling to Kodiak to reside in their vessels. He also explained changes would benefit control of derelict vessels in the harbor.
The harbor currently lacks the infrastructure needed for vessel occupancy, Szabo said, using the removal of sewage as an example.
Vessels are required to have their own sewage tanks, but they need to go as far as 3 miles away to dump sewage offshore. Kodiak’s harbor office said the Coast Guard states that food waste may not be dumped closer than 3 miles away from land and that at 12 miles from land anything not harmful to the marine environment may be dumped.
Live-aboard policies are in place elsewhere in Alaska.
With help from its public works department, the city of Ketchikan, for instance, is able to provide access to its wastewater collection system allowing vessels to offload greywater on a case-by-case basis.
Szabo said that more facilities would be needed to accommodate vessel occupancy, adding that while this is one issue with the current policy, other things would also need to be developed for this change to take place.
The current policy will continue to be discussed by PHAB, and whether a request for policy revisions is brought to the City Council for discussion has not been made public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.