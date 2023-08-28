Anna Nettie Bowers
April 14, 1922 — August 23, 2023
Anna Nettie Bowers, age 101, of Apple Valley, California, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
Anna was born to, Mike Kerr from Denmark and Mary Kerr from Alaska.
Anna had two brothers, Michael and Carl Kerr.
She went to Kodiak Grade School and lived in the Kodiak Baptist Mission for nine months so she could attend school while her father worked away. She had a very important job while living in the mission, which was cleaning all the crap off chicken eggs. When her dad came to pick her up she was very upset because she would have to give up her job at the mission.
She began working at the age of 14. Her first job was working in the Clam and Fish Cannery.
Her other jobs included working in various restaurants. She owned a unique dress shop in Kodiak (Anna’s Apparel) and also owned the oldest Bar in Kodiak (The B&B).
She had two children a daughter, Alberta, and son, Paul.
Anna has been recognized for her cooking in restaurants and clubs in Kodiak. She cooked on a fishing boat for the fishermen.
While in Alaska she loved to beachcomb, fish and hunt. She often shares how she got a Kodiak Bear with a screwdriver!!!
Anna’s hobbies included cooking, bingo, canning, playing cards and slot machines.
One of Anna’s best friends was her 12-year-old dog, Pudgy. She got Pudgy while visiting in California and he traveled back to Alaska to live with her. When Anna turned 80 Pudgy and her moved to California to be closer to her family.
Anna is survived by her daughter Alberta Sherratt (Tom May); her granddaughter Shari Blackwell (Rex Blackwell), her granddaughter Teresa Tibbetts, her granddaughter Monica Davis, her great granddaughter Kelli Brewster, her great granddaughter Jamie Demers, her great granddaughter Debby Blackwell, her great grandson Clay Blackwell, her great granddaughter Kailey Wachter and her great grandson Joshua Lopez.
Anna also leaves a best buddy, her dog Gus to cherish her memory.
A memorial service for Anna will be held Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sunset Hills Mortuary, 24000 Waalew Road, Apple Valley, CA 92307, followed by a reception from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m..
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Kern Hesperia Mortuary, California.
