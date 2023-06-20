It was Father’s Day over the weekend, if anyone noticed. Mother’s Day is the most revered of made-up holidays. For our sainted mothers nothing less than armloads of flowers and wheelbarrows of praise are expected, which is proper. Not for fathers. On Father’s Day the old man gets a six pack in the chest and a hug while he’s still sitting in the La-Z-Boy.
Not that I’m complaining. Especially when it comes to fisherman moms. For most families it is a bad sign when Dad takes off for weeks or months at a time. For fishing families, it is normal. In fact, it’s a bad sign when Dad is around too much. When he starts vacuuming you know it’s time for him to pack his bags.
And while Dad is off pushing pots for a two-month season in the Bering Sea, or on a longliner chasing halibut all the way down the Aleutian Chain, Mom has to hold down the fort.
I asked my wife what the secret was, and she said it’s all about maintaining a consistent routine. In all reality, she was a single mom while I was at sea. The schedule is what made it all possible. Breakfast at 6:45, bus at 7:30, clean the house, tend the garden, do the laundry, homework at 4, dinner at 5, story time at 8, in bed by 9. All supported by a network of family and friends to cover double-booked activities, or babysit during emergency room visits.
This carefully crafted schedule flies right out the window as soon as Dad gets home. Dad is a lot like Santa Claus, and not just because he is a shaggy stranger carrying a big sack over his shoulder. Every time Dad gets home it’s like a holiday.
He brings gifts and disrupts the routine. Suddenly, it’s pancakes at 7 and miss the bus. It’s a pell-mell drive to school with Dad in his pajamas. It’s dinner at 8 pm, story time at 9, in bed by 10:45, and homework while yawning over pancakes the next day. Fisherman Dad does laundry once a month. He starts projects in the middle of the living room, then wanders away for days while he paints the garage. In the same way he tries to fill the boat with fish, he tries to fill his home time with meaning.
Fisherman Dad is keenly aware of his long absence, and eager to make up for it with a flurry of activities. He plans outrageous adventures and expeditions to embark upon during his time home. And then he actually embarks upon them.
He will take you hunting at age 6 and make you pack the backstrap home in your Mario Brothers daypack. Fisherman dad will have you cleaning your own Dolly Varden trout in the icy cold stream before you can make your own peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Then he will take you to Disneyland. Or buy you a fancy battery powered mini Hummer. Or let you loose at the Brewery, where you can scoot around the concrete floor with the other kids, chasing friendly dogs while the grownups dream and complain into their pints of Liquid Sunshine.
Fisherman Dad is always wondering if he is missing too much. The first time you come home and they are noticeably bigger your heart does a double beat. When my son and daughter both won their school’s respective spelling bees, I was 30 miles offshore of the Pribilof Islands on a crab boat. When my oldest son played in his Little League Championship I was hauling black cod gear in the pass near Kiska. When my daughter graduated eighth grade I was running cod pots all day on the Ocean Bay. When my wife went into early labor I was still finishing up a Bairdi season in Kodiak. Come to think of it, was I ever at home?
I missed things Dads just don’t miss.
My wife told me not to look at it that way. “Sure, you were gone for a long time sometimes. Sometimes for months. Sometimes with no word of if you were alive or dead, or if we would have money for the mortgage.”
“So far I’m not feeling better.”
“My point is: Our neighbor came home from work every day. You think he ever did anything with his kids? Not likely. He was tired after work. He had a glass of wine and watched TV while they played video games. When you got home from work you would sleep for three days, then get up and drive us all crazy for weeks. You think the neighbor’s kids have a treehouse with a mini-fridge?”
“Darn right. Don’t worry honey, you have managed to scare and inspire your children quite effectively despite your vagabond nature and lack of a real job.”
