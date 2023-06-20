Fish Head Report logo

Terry Haines

It was Father’s Day over the weekend, if anyone noticed. Mother’s Day is the most revered of made-up holidays. For our sainted mothers nothing less than armloads of flowers and wheelbarrows of praise are expected, which is proper. Not for fathers. On Father’s Day the old man gets a six pack in the chest and a hug while he’s still sitting in the La-Z-Boy.

Not that I’m complaining. Especially when it comes to fisherman moms. For most families it is a bad sign when Dad takes off for weeks or months at a time. For fishing families, it is normal. In fact, it’s a bad sign when Dad is around too much. When he starts vacuuming you know it’s time for him to pack his bags.  

