1 Samuel 17:37b-40 – “Saul said to David, ‘Go and the Lord be with you.’ Then Saul dressed David in his own tunic. He put a coat of armor on him and a bronze helmet on his head. David fastened on his sword over the tunic and tried walking around, because he wasn’t used to them. ‘I cannot go in these,’ he said to Saul, ‘because I’m not used to them.’ So, he took them off. Then he took his staff in his hand, chose five smooth stones from the stream, put them in the pouch of his shepherd’s bag and, with his sling in his hand, approached the Philistine.”
As I was reading this 17th chapter regarding David and Goliath, my mind was flooded with Scripture verses and quotes.
So, I found myself just sitting, allowing my mind to quiet. “Be still and know that I am God.” So this came to me. God wants us to be ourselves, to accept His Son Christ Jesus as Savior, Redeemer and to develop a Christlike character
Faith has brought me further as a person than I ever thought possible. I’ve overcome so many obstacles and challenges, handicaps and defects. Wait, wait for it … just about the time I think it’s gonna be all right, the temperature goes up.
The illustration that comes to mind is the basics of purifying metal. Melt the material to a liquid form, and all the impurities come to the surface. Scrape off the slag, turn up the heat — more impurities surface. Scrape off the slag, turn up the heat — even more. And repeat.
No gold on the market is 100% pure. If a gold bar has a fineness of 999, then it is made of 999 parts gold to one-part other metals. The purest bullion bars normally have a millesimal fineness of 999.9. The finer the purity of metal, the higher the value.
I’m looking at David’s faith and the refinement that our Lord had worked upon his faith. 1 Samuel 17:37 — “The Lord who delivered me from the paw of the lion and the paw of the bear will deliver me from the hand of this Philistine.”
I’m sure it’s human nature to doubt or second guess ourselves at times — even to doubt God’s presence in the shadows of sorrow.
There are those dreaded moments when it is hard to take God at His word. How often do we say to others and to ourselves, “If God says it, that settles it.” Then my confidence melts away like wax.
I fully trust in the Biblical words written in Deuteronomy 31:6 — “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you.”
It’s not God that I doubt; it’s often myself. Now, in the book of Deuteronomy, the enemy was identified as the Hittites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites and Jebusites.
What do you consider the enemy?
In 1 Peter 2:11, the Apostle Peter writes, “Dear friends, I urge you, as aliens and strangers in this world, to abstain from sinful desires, which war against the soul, live such good lives among the pagans that, though they accuse you of doing wrong, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day He visits us.”
As I ponder the verses of Deuteronomy and 1 Peter — “do not be afraid or terrified because of them,” or from 1 Peter — I ask: Who are “they”? Biblically they are all identified as people.
For this article, how about each of us identify the people, places and things — the desires that war against our souls.
How about identifying those things we allow to steal our peace of mind? Those things that stop us from living in our own skin without drug or drink. Those things that hinder our relationships. Those things that cause fear and doubt. These are the things that also war against our souls.
Jesus said in Matthew 11:28-30 — “Come to Me, all of you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.”
It would be funny if it weren’t so serious, but daily as I rise, there are new challenges; often times, they catch me off guard. My words and deeds aren’t what one would expect; the reality causes me to stumble and doubt even further.
Then by God’s grace and prompted by the Holy Spirit, like David recalls, “The Lord who delivered me from the paw of the lion and delivered me from paw of the bear” will deliver me from perhaps my own failings and short comings, perhaps those desires and things that war against my soul.
Allow me to close with these two thoughts.
First; Romans 8:31 says — “If God is for us who can be against us.”
And second, a quote I found in the Spiritual Inspiration column: “When God has selected you, it doesn’t matter who else has rejected you. God’s favor outweighs all opposition. You are a winner!”
May each of us be blessed today and in the days ahead.
