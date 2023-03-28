The National League of Cities meets in Washington, D.C., every year at around this time to share information and lobby Congress. The NLC is an organization that gathers together representatives from cities, towns and villages all over the United States. I am here to represent both my home town of Kodiak and the Alaska Municipal League.
I naturally tend to be fairly fish focused, and fish definitely seems to be on the front burner this year for our Congressional delegation. Sen. Dan Sullivan has signaled that he would like to see fishermen included in the upcoming farm bill, though how that would work remains to be seen. Rep. Mary Peltola, meanwhile, has been laser focused on bycatch issues. And Sen. Lisa Murkowski recently characterized Alaska’s fisheries as “in crisis.”
I will have the privilege of meeting with them today, perhaps as you read this.
I talk about fish in my sleep, so the chance to explore fishy issues with our federal representatives is a welcome one. And I like to seek out public servants from other coastal states to talk about fish, especially Washington and Oregon, since they both hold permanent seats on the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, which is responsible for regulation of all federal fisheries in the North Pacific and Bering Sea. Many fishermen from Washington and Oregon hold rights to fish in Alaska, from Bristol Bay to the panhandle. Their trawlers are especially significant with regard to bycatch issues.
So when I saw that the Oregon Municipal League was hosting a reception on Saturday night I slipped on my NLC badge identifying me as Terry from Kodiak and headed over. The Oregon reception was one of four going on inside the vast confines of the Marriot Marquis hotel on Saturday night.
The Marquis is one of those hotels that is hollow on the inside, with enough interior space to house a looming abstract metallic sculpture the size of a Tyrannosaurus Rex. In the shadow of the sculpture the sweeping arc of the 10-dollar-a-beer bar is crowned by a magnificent marbled mezzanine, upon which perches a row of glass-fronted meeting spaces.
The Oregon reception was in one of them, squeezed in between the one for Asian Pacific American public servants, and the rather rowdy reception for Hispanic American elected officials. I approached casually while going over my opening line, which was “I was hoping to get a warm reception at the Oregon reception.”
Crashing these receptions is an old habit of mine, and I have always been received warmly in the past, even by the California crowd. People love Alaskans, generally. Still, I am not technically invited to the Oregon reception, and even though the announcement for the event does not specify the need for a ticket or invitation, I thought a clever one liner might help smooth my entry.
As I slipped into the queue for free Cabernet a woman noticed my Identification badge and said, “Oh, you are from Arkansas?” This is a common mistake, since the state code for Alaska is AK. “No, I’m from Alaska. I was hoping to get a warm reception at the Oregon reception.” She did not seem impressed with my clever line, but said: “Well, I don’t see why not.” We chatted about Oregon, and I found out she was a coastal Oregonian, so I steered the conversation toward trawlers, and we discussed bycatch for a few minutes. But the Cabernet line seemed to have stalled, so I switched to the finger food line.
Consuming goblets of complementary Cabernet and tiny plates stacked high with bite-sized morsels was not my primary purpose, but on the other hand poor public servants like myself learn to take full advantage of every free buffet. I had just selected a feta cheese and spinach filo roll, and was gazing in wonder at some barbecued meatballs on a stick that were actually balls of solid steak, when I was approached by an officious looking young man with slick hair wearing a painfully stylish jacket.
He eyed me with open suspicion. Admittedly, with my long grey hair and bristly goatee, I look a little like Gandalf’s less successful half brother, who lives in a trailer at the edge of the Mirkwood.
“Do you know someone here?” He asked pointedly.
“Ummmm...” I thought about the lady in the Cabernet line, but I had already forgotten her name. “No, not really. I’m from Alaska, and I was hoping to get a warm reception at the Oregon reception.” He looked at me with a face as flat as Kansas. Boy, these Oregonians were a tough crowd.
“No.” He said. “We put this thing on...you know ... for people.” I don’t think he meant to exclude me from that group, but it’s possible. I could not help but think of a homeless man who snuck into a buffet line at the last Alaska Municipal League conference. He was also ejected, but he did manage to pocket a sandwich on his way out.
“I’m sorry,” The officious young man said, with a face that denied it. He then simply turned away, gazing vaguely at the crowd, perhaps scanning for other shaggy party crashers to eject. I had been dismissed. Resisting the urge to jam a napkin full of steak balls into my pocket, I reluctantly replaced the feta and spinach roll and walked slowly back out through the “people” with as much dignity as I could muster.
Much as I regretted not having managed a single glass of free wine, my deepest regret was missing the chance to communicate with Oregonians on matters of mutual interest. Supposedly that is the main reason we gather in groups like this. It is therefore my humble opinion that when you vigorously screen receptions you limit their value. Especially when you screen out Alaskans.
On Sunday night I made a run at the Washington state reception. Alaska and Washington have always had a close relationship. Heck, Washington is practically Baja Alaska. Surely I would get a “warm” reception there. But I decided to forgo the clever opening line. I walked up and flashed my badge. “I’m from Alaska. Can I crash your party? I was tossed out of the Oregon reception.”
“Alaska? I don’t know....” She smiled. “Yes, of course. Get in there!” The mood at the Washington reception was much jollier than Oregon’s. The mayor of Tacoma is the president of the National League of Cities this year, and they have more than 100 representatives attending. They had the feel of a friendly army about to storm the hill. The open bar featured a locally brewed blood orange IPA, which suited me fine. The food was less fancy, too, consisting of well pillaged piles of smoked meats. I grabbed a mini plate of prosciutto and looked for a conversation.
Engaging with people you don’t really know can be tricky. Everyone was already formed into tight conversation circles. I was awkwardly orbiting them when a Councilman from University Center spotted me and walked over.
“Arkansas, huh? How are things going there?” Once we established my true origin we launched into an excellent conversation ranging from resource allocation to the potential perils of municipal debt. He then steered me around the room, introducing me to a range of Washingtonians with a variety of viewpoints. We traded perspectives and business cards. This is, I think, why we prefer to gather in big bunches rather than as Zoom windows on a screen. Engaging with real humans reinforces our commonalities and lets us learn from our differences. Unless you get booted before you get to enjoy a single steak meatball.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
