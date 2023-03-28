The National League of Cities meets in Washington, D.C., every year at around this time to share information and lobby Congress. The NLC is an organization that gathers together representatives from cities, towns and villages all over the United States. I am here to represent both my home town of Kodiak and the Alaska Municipal League.

I naturally tend to be fairly fish focused, and fish definitely seems to be on the front burner this year for our Congressional delegation. Sen. Dan Sullivan has signaled that he would like to see fishermen included in the upcoming farm bill, though how that would work remains to be seen. Rep. Mary Peltola, meanwhile, has been laser focused on bycatch issues. And Sen. Lisa Murkowski recently characterized Alaska’s fisheries as “in crisis.”

