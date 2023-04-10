Spring is just around the corner folks, and for local gardeners this means that it’s time to start preparing for the growing season.
Sure, recent conditions have been on the chilly side, but with so many tasks to do it’s easy to get overwhelmed and feel like you’re playing catch-up all season long.
But fear not! With a little bit of planning and preparation, you can avoid getting caught with your plants down and enjoy a successful growing season.
Here are some tips to help you get started:
PLAN IT, THEN PLANT IT
Before you get your hands dirty, take some time to create a plan for your garden. Think about what you want to grow, where you want to grow it, and how much space you have. This will help you determine what seeds to purchase, how many plants to buy, and where to plant them.
CLEAN UP YOUR GARDEN BEDS
After a long winter, your garden beds may be in need of some attention. Before you dive into the dirt, make any needed repairs. Do boards need shoring up with nails or screws? Do any mini-hoop sections need replacing?
That done, turn to cleaning up — removing any weeds that have overwintered. Pull up dead plants, and chunky debris like twigs, stems and branches. Leave the leaves. They feed microbes. If a bed will be home to delicate seedlings or a sowing of carrot seeds, consider sifting out more chunky stuff.
FEED YOUR SOIL, FEED YOUR SOUL
Healthy soil is the foundation of a successful garden and a calm gardener. Before you start planting, take the time to amend your soil with compost or other organic matter such as well-rotted manure, shredded leaf mulch, or seaweed. This will help improve your soil structure, also known as tilth, which is a good Scrabble word.
Organic materials also help your soil’s ability to hold water as needed and they support soil microbes, without which you’d be addicted to chemical fertilizers. OK, I said it.
Don’t know how your soil stacks up? Take a test, a soil test. It will help you determine if your soil’s pH is off and if it needs additional amendments, such as crushed oyster shells or greensand.
PRUNE TREES, BERRIES AND SHRUBS
Early spring is a great time to prune trees and shrubs such as raspberries, fruiting trees, and rhododendrons before new growth appears. Pruning helps promote healthy growth, improves air circulation, and reduces the risk of disease. Be sure to use clean, sharp tools and follow proper pruning techniques to avoid damaging your plants.
PLANT COOL-LOVING CROPS
Kodiak Island has a short growing season, so it’s important to take advantage of the cooler temperatures in spring to plant cool-weather crops such as peas, lettuce, potatoes, kale, broccoli, carrots, calendula (pot marigold) and spinach. These crops can be planted as soon as the soil can be worked, usually in early to mid-April.
Are you thinking we can’t grow much in Kodiak? Think again. Years ago, Renee Shepherd, owner of Renee’s Garden, flew up from Felton, California, for a visit. It was mid-August and the garden was growing full tilt. For dinner one night, we served a giant salad of mixed greens, fresh herbs and edible flowers and topped it with smoked salmon.
“Is this kale?” she asked, emphasizing the word “kale” and waving her fork like a conductor.
“I’ve never eaten fresh kale that was so tender,” she continued. “How lucky you are to have cool weather so you can grow such sweet and tender veggies. I’m going to have to re-work the copy for kale on our seed packets.”
START SEEDS INDOORS
In case you haven’t been reading my column regularly, starting seeds indoors is a great way to get a head start on the growing season. It’s also a fun and rewarding activity for gardeners of all ages.
Some plants that can be started indoors include tomatoes (greenhouse only), lettuce and herbs. Be sure to follow the sowing instructions on the seed packet and provide adequate light, air, food, and moisture for your seedlings.
BUILD AND REPAIR GARDEN SUPPORTS
Many plants, such as tomatoes, nasturtiums and snap peas, require some sort of support to grow upright and produce a good harvest. Now is the time to repair (and eventually install) trellises, stakes and cages to support your plants throughout the season.
PLAN FOR IRRIGATION
I think we can all agree that Kodiak Island gets plenty of rain. Yet it’s still important to plan for irrigation in your hoop house or greenhouse and have access to water for the rest of your garden. And don’t forget hanging baskets and containers.
Irrigation can be in the form of a soaker hose or a more involved drip irrigation system. Either way, irrigation conserves water and ensures your greenhouse plants get the right amount of moisture, especially if you set up an ON/OFF timer.
PREPARE FOR PESTS AND DISEASES
Unfortunately, pests and diseases are a fact of life for gardeners. While we are spared from tomato hornworms and swarms of locusts, we do have our share of aphids, slugs and root maggots. While I don’t have space to roll out strategies for pests in today’s column, here is an important strategy to keep in mind: Before you go on the offensive armed with spray bottles of caustic chemicals, take time to learn about the common pests and diseases and how to prevent them. Prevention saves you a lot of time and worry!
TAKE TIME TO SMELL THE ROSES
Gardening is supposed to be enjoyable, right? Take time to appreciate the beauty of your garden, no matter how humble. Feel the satisfaction that comes from tending plants — they don’t care if you’re having a bad hair day! — and growing at least some of your own food, and sharing your harvest with family, friends and neighbors.
Finally, getting your garden ready for spring may seem like a daunting task, but with a little effort upfront you can avoid feeling overwhelmed and enjoy a successful — and pleasurable — growing season.
MARION’S KODIAK GARDEN CALENDAR
SPRING GARDENING CLINIC: Is your garden in need of a desperate makeover? I’m hosting a spring gardening clinic, starting April 15. Follow this link for more details: https://gardenerscoach.com/kodiak/
KMXT’s Spring Plant Sale: May 6. Special fundraiser for KMXT. We need plant donations, and the next couple of weeks is the time to get your seedlings, rhubarb clumps, raspberry and currant canes, houseplants, primroses and other perennials ready.
For organic gardening tips, fun recipes, and more find Marion at:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegardenerscoach/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheGardenersCoach
Do you have a gardening question? marion@gardenerscoach.com
