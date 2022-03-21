The Emergency Services Council voted unanimously to “stand down” at its Friday meeting after determining that the current impact of COVID on the island was under control.
At the same meeting, the council decided to end the Emergency Operations Center’s public information announcements about the number of active COVID cases, hospitalizations and COVID-related deaths on the island.
“Hopefully, we don’t see that again. Hopefully, we are able to maintain this status through the rest of the pandemic, but remember, we are still in the pandemic,” Emergency Services Director Mike Tvenge said.
The Emergency Operations Center reported that there were three known, active cases of COVID and no active hospitalization on Friday. The Kodiak Public Health Office is in the process of moving offices, so the EOC’s communication lines had been disrupted since March 14, the EOC said. It may have received more reports that it did not announce.
Even though there are still instances of COVID, the number of people going to the emergency room at Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center is decreasing, Incident Commander Amy Corder said. Additionally, a smaller proportion of the people who go to the ER for COVID-related symptoms need to be hospitalized, she said.
“This is the community recognizing that we are nearing that endemic phase,” Corder said, referencing the Emergency Services Council’s decision to stand down. She went on to say, “Our ability to manage [COVID] is going well. We’re continuing to work toward making this a part of operations and our day to day life.”
The Emergency Services Council will not be disbanding, Tvenge clarified at the meeting. If another emergency happens — such as a natural disaster or another surge in COVID cases on the island — then it would reconvene, he said at the meeting.
There is not a set number of COVID cases that define another “surge,” Tvenge said to the KDM.
“We never put a number on it,” Tvenge said. “Early in the pandemic, five cases was alarming, then we got to the point where we’ve had 60, 70 cases a day, then we’re back down to 19 or three cases a day. We have never put a threshold on cases.”
The EOC will remain active in case of an emergency, but it will stop tracking the number of COVID cases on the island, Tvenge said. If there is another surge in COVID cases, then the EOC will most likely be informed by medical providers, Tvenge said.
The most important thing to keep track of is whether or not the healthcare infrastructure on the island is overwhelmed, he said.
The Emergency Services Council intends to meet in the summer to review its pandemic response plan and make changes as necessary, according to Tvenge. The meeting date has not been determined.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,934 known cases of COVID, there were 122 hospitalizations related to COVID and 11 people have died, because of reasons associated with the virus, the EOC reported on Friday.
