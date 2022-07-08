We’re coming out of a very patriotic week. Many in Alaska celebrated Independence Day with robust enthusiasm. Not surprising. According to a Fox News poll, Alaska is one of the most patriotic states in the nation.
On the Fourth of July, patriotism is on full display in the villages of Old Harbor and Port Lions, which celebrate with much fanfare. Also on display in our state is the dedication of those who laid down their comforts and personal dreams (for some, even their lives) for the sake of this country’s freedom.
The wall in the Ouzinkie tribal hall features pictures of these island patriots. The picture of the late John Bjerkness is not on the wall because he’s not from Ouzinkie, but Kodiak. However, his picture is in a book about the 5th Division of the Marines, which participated in the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima.
We heard a lot about Iwo Jima this past week, with the passing of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.
Bjerkness didn’t receive a Medal of Honor for his work, but he put his life on the line at Iwo Jima. He was one of 70,000 Marines who landed on the island, which was a crucial stepping stone for the B-29 raids on Japan. It was intended to provide an emergency landing strip halfway from Marianas Island to the mainland.
A native of rural North Dakota, Bjerkness and his buddies headed to California long before World War II during the Great Depression. They landed in San Francisco while the Bay Bridge was being constructed.
Hired as a welder for Bethlehem Steel in San Francisco, Bjerkness thought for sure that he would be exempted from military duty. After all, steel factories were part of the war effort.
Every three weeks his supervisor signed a paper saying that Bjerkness’s services were needed at the plant. However, when the supervisor took ill, he was not able to sign the paper and soon Bjerkness got a “special greeting” from Uncle Sam saying his services were needed in the military. He chose to enlist in the Navy, but his request was denied and he was sent to Marine boot camp. After going through a year of training in Hawaii, Bjerkness and fellow Marines were dispatched to Japan two days before Christmas.
Ships carrying the Marines went to Pearl Harbor for a stop and continued to Australia. They were joined by other ships along the way and formed a convoy.
“The ships didn’t travel in a straight line,” Bjerkness said. “You go seven minutes one way at a 12 degree angle and then turn.” The reason for this shift was that “they figured that it took at least seven minutes for a Japanese submarine to get set, so you zigzagged all the way” to avoid a possible attack. “You didn’t travel very far in a day.”
Bjerkness and fellow Marines traveled in a liberty ship known as “one of Kaiser’s coffins,” Bjerkness said. Sleeping arrangements were less than desirable. Men slept in five-tier bunk beds.
“If there was a heavy guy above, he’d sink down and the guy below couldn’t move. It wasn’t easy traveling.”
But conditions the Marines put up with on “Kaiser’s coffin” were far better than what they endured on Iwo Jima. John was on the reconnaissance team that went ahead of the rest of the company.
They placed markers on the front line so that allied planes would know where to go when they came to strife the enemy.
Reconnaissance swimmers checked the shoreline two days before the battle to see if there were any obstructions for the landing craft that would be dispatched from the liberty ships.
Shortly after the landing craft that Bjerkness was on hit the beach, they were confronted with Japanese fighters.
More than a thousand US Marines were killed on that first day of conflict. Many of them had become John’s good buddies. A piece of shrapnel shattered John’s forearm, shoulder and face.
The going got tougher every inch of the way on rugged Iwo Jima. Marines, carrying 100-pound packs, had to slog through volcanic ash and go up steep hills that were nearly impossible to climb.
On Feb. 23, 1945, the Marines stormed Mt. Suribachi. Some went to the left and others, including the reconnaissance team that John was on, went to the right. Those on the left, led by Lt. Harold Schrier, raised a small flag on top of the mountain at 10:20 in the morning.
The commander sent some of the men down to the landing ship tank to fetch a bigger flag to post on the mountain. As they raised it up, photographer Joe Rosenthal captured the moment and gave the world the classic scene that has been dramatized in Hollywood films including “The Sands of Iwo Jima,” starring John Wayne, “The Outsider,” which featured Tony Curtis, and director Clint Eastwood’s “Flags of our Fathers.”
Using fire and artillery, Marines flushed the Japanese out of mountain caverns, ravines and pill boxes. Many of the Japanese infiltrated behind the U.S. lines by using the network of tunnels and tried to disrupt communication and attack the headquarters.
“You didn’t know if you were going to get hit from the front or behind,” John said. “There wasn’t a second in a 24-hour day that you couldn’t get killed. No matter what, you’re liable to get killed. You don’t know if you’re going to make it another five minutes. I don’t know how I ever got through it.”
John was put on the first medical flight to Guam. He recuperated in a tent hospital that treated thousands of wounded. John was given little medical attention since there were so many other patients with far more serious injuries.
Being on sick leave didn’t exempt John from military duty. He had to stand guard duty at night. “There was no showering. It was dirty there. There were still a lot of Japanese on Guam. At feeding time in the evening they would find Marine clothing, put them on and come right through the chow line. They just wanted something to eat.”
After recuperating in Guam for a month, John went to Hawaii where he caught up with Marines in his outfit.
When the war ended and the armistice was signed, John was ready to leave Hawaii to return to the United States (Hawaii wasn’t a state at time.). However, his anticipation was crushed by a message over the loudspeaker: “Reconnaissance Company, pack your sea bags. We’re going to Japan.”
He spent an uneventful time at Kyushu and Sesebo and took a slow ship back to San Francisco.
Several years later, taking the advice of his brother-in-law, Emil Larman, John worked as a guard at a fish trap on Montague Island in Alaska.
In 1977 he retired from a sheet metal company and moved to Kodiak, working as a pile driver. Kodiak was a good fit for John. There was no other place in the world where he wanted to live. “I really like the people.”
He loved living in a community that honored its veterans and their sacrifices. He always remembered his part in the battle of Iwo Jima. The piece of shrapnel embedded in his shoulder gave him pain over the years and raised havoc with X-ray machines when he went through airport security.
