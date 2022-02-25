We are excited to announce the Kodiak Senior Center will have a reopening on March 1 for congregate meals and coming into the building for a foot clinic, information and referrals.
Congregate meals will have four seats to a table; there won’t be a salad bar but there will be soup and salad. Congregate meals will be served from noon until 1 p.m. Curbside meals will continue from noon to 1 p.m. as well. Donations for meals are $7. We will phase in this reopening and add activities at a later date. Masks are required when you enter the building and can be removed when eating. Staff will continue to wear masks as we are working with vulnerable adults. To meet with any staff about information, call the center 907-486-6181 and set up an appointment. Island Cove is open, but we will phase in participants. Please be patient and bear with us as we reopen and welcome you back. We are excited to welcome seniors back into the building.
We have a foot clinic scheduled with foot nurse Kristin on March 4. She will be at the center each Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. The cost is $25, and you need to set up an appointment by calling the center.
The Whippersnappers — the center’s band — will start playing again beginning March 11. They will play from noon until 1 p.m. Come and hear some old-time music from this talented group of musicians.
March newsletters have been mailed, but if you want a newsletter sent to you by email, let us know.
Respite services, which include lifeline alert service, chore and case management, are all available from the center as well as home delivered meals, which are seven days a week if needed. In requesting a home delivered meal, an assessment needs to be completed which can be done over the phone. Donations for home delivered meals are $7.
KATS continues to serve the public but especially those who need accessible transportation. Hours for KATS are 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and weekends 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fares are $2 each way and have been that same cost since 2001. Call 907-486-8308 to schedule a ride.
Call the center if you have any questions about the agency’s services. Services are for people 60 and older, except Island Cove which serves people younger than 60 who meet admission requirements.
As we work our way into Daylight Saving Time and more light, as well as spring being right around the corner, let’s keep smiling and be grateful we are making our way through another winter.
