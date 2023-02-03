Tapestry

Courtesy of Mike Rostad

Fr. Vasilly Fisher, left, and Fr. John Dunlop.

The story of Zacchaeus, which is recorded in the Gospel of Luke, is appropriate for two impending events. First of all, since Zacchaeus was a tax collector, his story is a reminder that in April we’ll be expected to make our annual payment to the Internal Revenue Service.

Secondly, the Zacchaeus account signals the beginning of Lent, that long period of fasting, reflection and rigorous church services preceding Holy Week. Those events follow Jesus Christ in His arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane, His interrogation, scourging, crucifixion and death, which culminates in the Glorious Resurrection, known by Eastern Orthodox Christians as Pascha, and by the Catholic and Protestant West as Easter.

