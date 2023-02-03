The story of Zacchaeus, which is recorded in the Gospel of Luke, is appropriate for two impending events. First of all, since Zacchaeus was a tax collector, his story is a reminder that in April we’ll be expected to make our annual payment to the Internal Revenue Service.
Secondly, the Zacchaeus account signals the beginning of Lent, that long period of fasting, reflection and rigorous church services preceding Holy Week. Those events follow Jesus Christ in His arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane, His interrogation, scourging, crucifixion and death, which culminates in the Glorious Resurrection, known by Eastern Orthodox Christians as Pascha, and by the Catholic and Protestant West as Easter.
In his Zacchaeus Sunday homily at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral, Fr. Innocent Dresdow likened the Sunday to the marker buoy at the entrance of the Near Island Channel.
That red-and-white standard, nautical symbol cautions mariners to pay close attention to other buoys and signs. Likewise, Zacchaeus Sunday reminds the faithful to be aware of the expectations and the challenges of Lent.
As the story goes, Zacchaeus, hearing that Jesus is passing by in his village, desires to see Him. Because of Zacchaeus’ short stature, he can’t see Jesus through the crowd of on-lookers, so he has to climb a Sycamore tree to get a good look.
It isn’t only Zacchaeus’ stature that is small. He has a low reputation to match it.
He was a Jewish tax collector, which meant he was working for the (occupying) Romans and actually taking money for himself, noted Fr. John Dunlop, parish priest in Port Lions and professor at St. Herman Theological Seminary in Kodiak.
But Zacchaeus was exemplary in his desire to see the Lord, Who, once He saw Zacchaeus in the tree, invited Himself to come to his house to dine.
Zacchaeus “took the initiative to discover and seek out Christ,” said Dresdow. That was “quite an act of humility on his part, in the midst of all those people, who possibly saw his attempt as grandstanding. To his credit, he was obedient and received Christ.
“That openness to receive Christ is very important,” as well as his promise to pay back with interest those whom he had defrauded,” said Dresdow.
Zacchaeus was also giving a lesson on repentance, noted Dunlop.
“Repentance isn’t just about feeling sorry for our sins, but doing something concrete, like giving back to those we’ve taken money from,” said Dunlop.
In fact, prayers in some of the Lenten services petition God to “open to me the doors of repentance.”
“As we approach this season of Lent, we need to have the same disposition” as Zacchaeus, said Dresdow — “That humility to recognize that ‘I’m broken, imperfect. I need to seek Christ. I can’t, on my own, fix’” the problems that involve struggle, he said.
Hearing about Christ’s miracles, His forgiving sins, “awakens within Zacchaeus’ soul a desire even just to see Jesus,” said Fr. Vasilly Fisher, dean at St. Herman.
“Every human being has a desire for that which is good, that which is enlightening, that which is wonderful, that which is good. Every person has that desire within,” said Fisher.
Jesus’ response — that He wanted to eat with Zacchaeus in his house, knowing he was a sinner — says a great deal of Christ’s mercy and compassion, noted Fisher.
The Pharisees and other religious people criticized Jesus for dining with a man who mistreated people, said Fisher. “It was a grave thing to be near a defiled person. But to be in their own house was even worse.
“He goes to eat in the house of sinners. That speaks a lot about the mercy and love of our Lord Jesus Christ, and who we must be,” said Fisher.
“To everyone who wants hope and healing, it’s reassuring for them to hear that even though they may have committed the gravest of sins, Jesus wants to come to their house,” said Fisher.
Another Lenten lesson that addresses God’s mercy toward sinners is the Parable of the Prodigal Son.
“The Prodigal Son squanders his fathers’s riches on riotous living,” explains Dunlop. But finding himself in the dregs of poverty and hopelessness, the son returns to his father’s house, hoping for mercy. The son is willing to be a servant to his father, foregoing any benefits of his position. But the father in the parable is so happy to see his son come out of exile that he prepares a feast for him.
That father is “an image for God himself,” said Dunlop. “He runs out to meet his returning son, hugs him; puts a ring on his finger, good shoes on his feet.”
The Prodigal Son, who was carried away by his passions, shows “the state of ourselves without Christ,” said Fisher. “But God sort of meets us halfway, when we seek to change, to better our lives. It’s not just our own efforts, but it’s God coming out to meet us” that will bring about needed change, he said.
The second Sunday of Lent is devoted to the parable of the Publican and Pharisee, which poses the question: “How are you trying to connect to God?” said Fisher.
In the parable, the Publican enters the temple, pleading God to have mercy on him. “The Pharisee praises his self righteousness,” said Dunlop. He boasts that he fasts, gives to the poor, and is thankful that he’s not like the Publican.
“We try to avoid the judgmentalism of the Pharisee” and follow the example of the Publican’s humility, Dunlop said.
But the parable teaches that “we must be self-reflective in our prayers,” said Fisher. “Is our prayer reflective of that which is lacking in ourselves, wanting Christ to fill the void?”
Zacchaeus, the Prodigal Son and the Publican are examples of imperfect people “whom God seeks out,” said Fisher.
In the Gospel, Christ says: “‘I came to seek and to save the lost,’” said Dunlop. “Not the perfect, but the lost and broken, those who’ve … sinned in many ways. Those are the ones whom Christ seeks, not perfect individuals,” said Dunlop.
