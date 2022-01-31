In 2020 and 2021 seed and plant sales grew like hotcakes, more than 60% for many garden retailers. Indeed, Elana White of Strawberry Fields Nursery told me, “The last two years were solid increases in sales.” It’s no wonder as Covid-19 precautions drove people to shelter in place.
“Americans,” reported the Wall Street Journal, “soon discovered a green new world in the backyard and that food for the body and beauty for the soul are possible with seeds and plants.”
While food for the body and beauty for the soul are nice to have, here’s why even more people will take up gardening in 2022 — food prices. Let me illustrate with a recent headline: “Your groceries are about to get even more expensive in 2022.” [CNET]
Living on Kodiak Island, spendy groceries are all too common, particularly fresh fruits and veggies, to the point where reverse sticker shock occurs anytime you travel Outside. “Six plum tomatoes for just a $1.25,” my husband recently announced after visiting a farmer’s market near Tacoma, Washington.
I didn’t intend to begin Part 2 of this series about seed starting by announcing a dire headline. Yet dents in our pocketbooks are often the motivation we need to take positive action. I believe it’s important for all gardeners and would-be growers to realize how empowering it is to be able to take a bite out of inflation with so much as tending a halibut tub of spinach, sowing an extra row of carrots, or planting a hanging basket with Tumbling Tom, cherry tomato plants.
Last week I shared six darned good reasons to start your own seedlings. This week, we’ll move to the next steps: choosing your growing medium.
A starting or growing medium nurtures your seeds through two important stages, seed germination and raising seedlings. It makes sense to have two kinds of mediums, a seed-starting mix and a potting mix for transplanting to larger pots.
SEED-STARTING MIXES
Remember, seeds are self-contained. So seed starting, or germination mixes, don’t need to be rich. In fact, it’s best if they are not. A seed-starting medium simply provides good physical conditions for seed germination. They need to be light, spongy and moist. You can buy commercial seed-starting mixes (which are mostly vermiculite) or make your own. Here are three DIY options:
• Just vermiculite — Equal parts vermiculite and milled sphagnum moss or equal parts vermiculite, milled sphagnum moss and perlite.
POTTING MIXES
Potting mixes or mediums differ from seed-starting mixes in that they provide nourishment for growing plants. They are mostly peat moss-based and can be expensive. To make your own, here are a couple of my favorite recipes.
• Simple potting soil — One part sifted compost, one part vermiculite.
• Homespun potting soil — One part finished compost, one part loose garden soil or commercial potting soil, one part sharp (builder’s) sand, perlite or vermiculite.
Now at this point you might be wondering, “Hey, I thought you weren’t supposed to use compost or soil from your garden when starting seeds because they cause damping-off disease.”
Yes, it’s been preached for decades that seed-starting mixes should be sterile. And we’ll cover that in an upcoming column. But to get you set up for growing seeds, I want to cover containers before we sign off this week.
CONTAINERS
As far as containers for growing seedlings go, you can purchase containers or make your own. For the DIYers, go on a treasure hunt through your pantry, closets, kitchen, garage for containers to provide a temporary home for your seedlings.
There are two things you want to look for in containers. They need to be 2 to 3 inches deep and need to have drainage holes (unless you use moss on the bottom).
I’ve grown seedlings in all kinds of containers. Many are re-purposed, and some are better than others. Here are the good, the bad and the ugly.
• Eggshells and egg cartons — inexpensive but too small and dry out quickly.
• Cardboard milk cartons — free, hold together for a year or two.
• Peat pots — seedlings tucked into peat pots might look tidy, but I’ve found plant roots don’t penetrate the walls, especially when transplanted into our cool soil.
• Peat pellets — compressed pellets in netting are expensive and even more restrictive for roots than peat pots.
• Plastic jugs — cut them down and add drainage holes; good to grow.
• Household discards — old baking pans, refrigerator crisper drawers, rusty cake pans and dishpans make good containers.
• Plastic containers with lids — a good way to reuse gourmet greens tubs and to-go or carryout containers.
• Yogurt and cottage cheese tubs, drinking cups — the round shape wastes space under lights but they fit well on windowsills.
• Wooden flats — the old standby. Inexpensive to make from basic materials, with an ideal size of 12-by-16 inches. You can’t go wrong with flats.
• Plastic trays — re-purposed hospital trays and covers for aluminum cake pans.
• Soil blocks — one of my favorite methods for starting small seeds. Fill with damp soil and pop out 20 ¾-inch cubes at a time.
While 2020 and 2021 were banner years for seed and plant sales, communities and whole nations are getting on the gardening bandwagon. Across Canada, for example, the federal government declared 2022 the Year of the Garden. Meanwhile, in Kodiak, we can look forward to KMXT’s annual spring garden sale.
See you next week when we cover when to start what seeds.
See you next week when we cover when to start what seeds.

Check out my new YouTube channel called, It's Never Too Late at www.youtube.com/ItsNeverTooLate. Remember if you have a ot a garden question, speak up! mygarden@alaska.net.
