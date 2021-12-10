This past week the country acknowledged the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, which occurred on Dec. 7, 1941. Radio and TV stations played the recording of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s famous words from a speech he gave the day following the attack, a date, he said, “that will live in infamy.” The attack quickly brought the United States into what is known as the Second World War.
Long before Dec. 7, Kodiak saw military activity on its peaceful shores. The US government chose to build a military base on the island because of its geographical location. It was close to the Aleutian Chain and could act as a buffer in case Japan attacked the continental US by following the route of the Aleutian Islands.
Kodiak, said military strategists, was the hilt of the sword whose blade was the Aleutians pointing toward the Orient.
In 1939 the first string of US soldiers arrived on the island along with civilian construction workers who came to build a Navy base and roads leading to military facilities at Cape Chiniak, Narrow Cape and other outposts.
Rosabel Morrison Baldwin, who was a girl at the time of the military build-up, to this day, can hear military trucks rumbling into town from Fort Greeley (now the Coast Guard base) driving down the unpaved streets.
“If it had rained, heaven help us,” said Rosabel. “Past our house, just down from the Community Baptist Church, there was a big rut. Trucks would get stuck.” The men worked hard to pull them out.
“We’d sit at the window and watch them,” Rosabel said. She can still hear the men hollering as they struggled with the jeep.
Rosabel also recalls the day that Kodiak was alerted about the attack on Pearl Harbor. The message came via telegram at the old Krafts store and the Agricultural Experimental Station, which is located by the Kodiak library.
Leon “Ole” Johnson — one of the 1,000 troops who arrived on Kodiak Island — recalled the Pearl Harbor attack in an article written by Nell Waage for Ruralite, a magazine published by the Kodiak Electric Association, which Johnson managed for many years.
Ole said that he and “another fellow” were on the ham radio “talking to Honolulu. The operator on the other end said, ‘I don’t know what the Air Force is up to this morning ... but there’s planes all over the place.’ Then it went off the air. About a half hour later we found out why it went off the air.”
Long-time Kodiak teacher, Ellen Dawson Sawyer, and mother of three boys — Hobart, Doug and Bob — recalled how her sons raced into the house after Sunday school, announcing that Pearl Harbor had been attacked. Their dad, Robert, was skeptical, but Ellen figured there was no way the boys could make up that story. “They didn’t know Pearl Harbor from a hole in the ground,” she said.
By four o’clock that afternoon Kodiak residents were ordered to turn their lights off just in case Japanese bombers flew over to attack. When the town thought it was safely in the dark “Up comes the moon and shows everything we’re trying to hide,” Ellen recalled.
Kodiak had evacuations and blackouts quite often because there was a great fear that the Japanese would attack the island. People were told to cover their windows, automobile headlights — anything that would expose Kodiak’s location to enemies who were flying over.
Blackouts were serious business. Patrolmen, such as Norm Sutliff, made sure that houses had all their windows covered. “No lights could show,” Norm said. “About that time I got a horse, so a couple of nights I rode my horse around on patrol.”
Norm gave people who didn’t cover windows a stern warning. “They could have been arrested.”
Times were pretty tense. “We carried a rifle in our toolbox ... expecting the (Japanese) to attack at any time,” Norm said.
Fears of military attacks stretched to other places on the archipelago including Afognak and Akhiok. Gladys Olsen, an Afognak resident, and her children stayed on Dry Spruce Island near Port Bailey during part of the war. Often her husband, Hans, was either fishing or working at the Port Bailey cannery nearby. One day Gladys was terrified to see a big ship near the point.
“I thought, ‘Oh, my God! There’s one of the (Japanese) ships and I’m here all by myself!,” she said in an article. ”I started getting the children all ready. They got their boots on, their heavy mackinaws, and I got myself all ready. It was foggy, too, and we were so afraid. Then the fog lifted a little bit, and there was the American flag (on the ship )Oh, how happy I was! The most beautiful sight! The American flag!”
The vessel, which carried canned salmon, evidently had strayed from the convoy and struck a reef.
Jennie Peterson Zeedar and her husband, Senafont Zeedar who were youngsters during the war, recalled how their lives were affected by the war. Jennie lived in Akhiok and Senafont in the small village of Kaguyak 20 miles up the coast.
Military troops were dispersed to the villages to protect the people in case the Japanese attacked.
There must have been more than a hundred soldiers over there.
“It still never hit us, what’s war,” Jennie remembered. “We were too young to know what war is.
“The teacher had us studying history ... to make us understand what was going on. We started reading, and airplanes occasionally flew above the villages. The sound was loud and threatening. The youngsters feared that the planes might drop fiery explosives.
“The first time we learned about airplanes was on Good Friday,” Jennie recalled. “The planes were flying over Akhiok and we were going up to the church. We didn’t know if they were Americans or enemies. They told us to run under anything available. I was by my uncle’s old house. That’s where my sister and I ran. When the planes were further away, we ran into the church. But, so far, so good.” The planes were apparently friendly ones.
Since it was likely that the enemy would strike at night, the villagers were told to cover any sign that would alert the Japanese to the presence of a community. They put blankets and other covers over their windows and used inconspicuous kerosene lanterns for inside light.
Stove fires were snuffed out so that sparks -a clear signal to enemy pilots- would not come out of the smokestacks.
People were even forbidden to smoke outside.
The Zeedars were convinced that the Japanese did actually fly over Kodiak Island with the intention of attacking it but fog prevented them from carrying out their mission.
Speculations that the fog saved Kodiak from attack were proven true when Sen. Al Owen and his wife, Hazel, went to Japan after the war. They told me their taxi driver had been stationed on a Japanese aircraft carrier that was near Kodiak Island during the War. Commanders intended to attack the island but were prevented from doing so because of the turbulent weather and the fog.
