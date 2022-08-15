Today we’re going to focus on three things that are happening in our garden right now that will help you be a better gardener and hopefully turn you into a raving fan of one of the world’s most important pollinators of our food crops, the bumblebee.
So here are the three topics for this week’s column:
1. Onions
2. Slugs
3. Bumblebees
Let’s start with onions.
Now there’s a lot of people in YouTube videos and garden blogs telling you how to grow bulb onions. But they often miss the most important factor that can ruin your ability to actually get big round bulbs. No matter how good your soil, watering techniques, or variety of onion that you’re growing, this tip will make or break the success of your harvest.
I’m talking about bending your onions. As in to a downward dog, yoga position. It might sound weird to contort your onion tops like this. But it’s absolutely critical in order to encourage your onion bulbs to swell at the base, where the green meets the bulb, so it can finish up as big, round bulbs.
Do this and you’ll harvest onions that you can twist together into beautiful braids — onions that store well over the winter.
Here’s what to do: Grab hold of the green tops near the top of the bulb. Now bend the tops over, gently, about an inch or two above the bulb. If the necks are already too thick (perhaps you buried the seedling or started too deep when you transplanted them) and they’re splitting as you bend them over, then just do the best you can. Even a slight crease is better than no bend at all.
I’m sharing this with you because I’ve known many gardeners over the years who struggle to grow good-sized cooking onions. And they end up with onions that look more like leeks or giant green onions. So I hope this tip gives you the help and confidence you need to grow onions you can store and use in your favorite recipes. Let me know how it grows... uh goes.
Next, I want to talk about slugs. Eww, right? If you like to grow lettuce, but you don’t like to battle the slugs munching on your salad greens, then I think you’ll find this especially helpful. It’s something I’ve observed over the past 35 years of growing stuff.
All right, so it seems that when a slug sees lettuce on the menu and they’re given a choice, which do you think they prefer — red lettuce or green lettuce?
Nine times out of 10, they go for the green lettuce and avoid the red. Why is that? Maybe the red lettuce is more bitter? Red lettuce contains more anthocyanins, so that might be the key factor. Tell you what, I’ll interview a slug and get back with you. Meanwhile, check it out for yourself and let me know what you learn.
Now, to one of my favorite creatures on the planet — the bumblebee, which is perhaps the hardest-working pollinator in the world. You need to support and make friends with these gals. Because it’s not just about getting YOUR flowers, herbs and veggies pollinated, it’s way beyond your garden.
Bumblebees will travel for miles in search of a good meal.
Thing is, bumblebee populations worldwide are plummeting. That’s the bad news. The good news is that there are a few simple steps you can take which can be a game-changer in a bumblebee’s survival. In a future column I’ll share exactly what flowers to grow and what you can build in the way of a bumblebee tiny house.
But for now, it’s August and bumblebees have been tirelessly gathering nectar and pollen. The life of the female worker bumblebee is not an easy one. In the morning — often before dawn and if the weather is warm enough — bumblebees leave the nest, in this case, the tiny house we built, in search of flowers. Many times we see them still hard at work after sunset. I’ve even seen them foraging during a heavy rain.
Their life is spent in almost ceaseless work. As a result of this workaholic existence a bee’s life span is only about four weeks. Their beautiful coats, once so colorful and rich in their youth, become worn and faded. The wings become tattered and ragged around the edges to the point where they can’t even fly.
They can only crawl around. Eventually, the exhausted bee dies. This doesn’t mean the end of the line for this colony or the species. Because leading up to this point, the males and the new queens have left the colony.
It’s dating and mating time. Males and females find each other thanks in part to the males who set up dozens of invisible (invisible to us, at least) traplines on flowers, fences and branches (maybe even your car!) in order to lure in the females. Once they meet up, a brief coupling occurs and the female flies off. She might breed a number of times.
She eventually tires of these forays and turns her attention to finding her winter’s resting chamber in moss or a bank of soil... . After she has dug five or six inches into the earth she digs out a walnut-sized chamber. There she seals herself in with tailings from her digging and curls up for a winter’s sleep.
Mark your April calendar, for that’s about the time the queen begins to emerge from her hibernaculum and begins the cycle again. So if you’ve come across a bumblebee lately that’s struggling and crawling around slowly — not flying — you might be seeing her last days on earth.
You’re a witness to one of nature’s wondrous cycles of life. By the way, today is Bumblebee Appreciation Day!
Thanks for being here. Have a great week! Cheers!
If you have a gardening question, pop me an email to: mygarden@alaska.net
