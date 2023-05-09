Alaska’s 2023 salmon season officially gets underway on Monday with the arrival of sockeyes and kings to the Copper River near Cordova.
State fishery managers announced there will be a 12-hour opener starting at 7 a.m. for the drift gillnet fleet.
The Copper River sockeye salmon total run forecast this year is estimated at 1.64 million fish, which is 14% below the 10-year average. That would produce a commercial harvest of 987,000 sockeye salmon for the season.
For Chinook salmon, the total run forecast is estimated at 53,000, 15% above the recent 10-year average. No Chinook catch predictions have been provided yet by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Alaska’s first fresh salmon of the season always creates extreme interest from restaurateurs, mostly outside of the state.
Pre-orders of fresh Copper River Chinook salmon at Pike Place Market in Seattle, for example, were said to be “brisk” with retail prices for filets starting at $78.50 per pound. Fresh sockeye filets were being offered at $68.50 per pound. Pre-orders of whole sockeyes start at $52.50 per pound and $54.50 for whole Chinook.
Kodiak is up next
Kodiak’s salmon fishery is one of the first to follow Copper River, starting with sockeye openers in early June. Following the arrival of the reds, the island’s fishery follows a general chronology based on the run timing of pinks, coho and chums throughout seven main management districts.
Based on preseason projections, local managers forecast a total of 28.8 million salmon to be available for Kodiak fishermen this year.
Of that, the Kodiak Regional Aquaculture Association expects the catch of salmon returning to the Kitoi Bay Hatchery to be approximately 10,800 sockeyes, 5.3 million pinks, 60,000 chums, and 126,000 coho salmon. Additional salmon production from KRAA projects also are expected to produce about 126,000 sockeye salmon for harvest.
Overall, Kodiak salmon managers predict a “poor” sockeye harvest at just under 1.8 million fish, down from nearly 2.4 million reds taken in 2022. Both fishing times and areas for sockeyes could be reduced this year due to a lack of funding for surveys.
According to the Kodiak Management Area Harvest Strategy for the 2023 Commercial Salmon Fishery, the management of major sockeye salmon runs is based on escapement and utilizes daily information from salmon counting weirs on several of the larger streams.
The report says: “Due to inadequate funding for aerial surveys, escapement data for many small streams will be obtained much later in the season. Because of this lag in timing, ADF&G will employ a more conservative management approach which includes increased closed water areas and reduced fishing time. These management actions will probably occur for systems that have the potential to be overharvested or have shown signs of overharvest in previous years.”
Conversely, Kodiak’s 2023 pink salmon harvest is expected to be in the “strong” category at 26.2 million fish, compared to a catch of 15.5 million in 2022.
Harvest projections for the three other salmon species that are taken incidentally along with pinks and sockeyes are 379,700 cohos, 456,800 chum salmon and approximately 8,000 Chinook.
Market outlook causes uncertainty
Salmon fishermen express some uneasiness about this year’s price outlook. Preseason reports indicate there is still a backlog of frozen fish waiting to be sold from the 2022 fishery. And Russia, Alaska’s second biggest competitor after farmed salmon, is expected to dominate global wild salmon sales in 2023.
Russia is projecting one of its biggest harvests ever this year, topping one billion pounds. An astounding 825 million pounds of that is expected to be pink salmon. By comparison, Alaska’s total 2022 salmon catch weighed in at just over 734 million pounds, of which 239 million pounds were pinks.
Overall, Alaska salmon is a small player in the commodities market, claiming just 13 percent of the global supply.
“It’s a tough way to run a small business when you set out and you don’t know what prices you’ll get for your fish,” said rookie Max Santos, who will go out for his second salmon fishery on a local seiner. “Still, it beats being tied down to a job on land,” he added with a laugh.
The price rumors could push down fishing participation at Kodiak again this year. In 2022, only 308 (52%) of the 586 eligible commercial salmon permits made landings.
The value of the 2022 salmon fishery to Kodiak fishermen was approximately $34.8 million on a catch of nearly 18.5 million fish. That compared to over $47 million for a harvest of just over 30 million salmon in 2021.
The average prices paid to Kodiak fishermen in 2022 were $2.50 per pound for Chinook salmon;. $1.70 per pound for sockeyes; 80 cents a pound for cohos; 40 cents a pound for pinks and 75 cents a pound for chums.
