Psalm 16:1-11 (NIV): “Keep me safe, my God, for in you I take refuge. I say to the LORD, ‘You are my Lord; apart from you I have no good thing.’ I say of the holy people who are in the land, ‘They are the noble ones in whom is all my delight.’
Those who run after other gods will suffer more and more. I will not pour out libations of blood to such gods or take up their names on my lips. LORD, you alone are my portion and my cup; you make my lot secure. The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; surely, I have a delightful inheritance. I will praise the LORD, who counsels me; even at night my heart instructs me. I keep my eyes always on the LORD. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken. Therefore my heart is glad and my tongue rejoices; my body also will rest secure, because you will not abandon me to the realm of the dead, nor will you let your faithful one see decay. You make known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand.”
During this season of Thanksgiving a phrase that’s been coined and used often on the web is gratitude — when you focus on what you have rather than what you don’t.
Psalm 16 is considered a prophetic Psalm. I was reading and meditating on its 11 verses and, as so often happens, I found myself on a rabbit trail! I found myself searching out prophecy and types of prophecies. Mainly focused on Biblical prophecies.
I tore up my personal library trying to find the actual writings that helped me come to an understanding regarding types of prophecy. To no avail. I couldn’t locate the book. I can only remember the very basics.
1) It will happen. Example: Amos 9:13 (using the Message paraphrase), “‘Yes, indeed, it won’t be long now,’ God’s Decree. Things are going to happen so fast your head will swim, one thing fast on the heels of the other you won’t be able to keep up.”
2) Conditional prophecy. Example: 2 Chronicles 7:14, “IF” my people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sins and heal the land.”
3) Prophetic obedience? Jesus’ words in John 14:15: “If you love me, obey my commandments.”
In the early days of my walk of faith, I was really struggling with what I was hearing versus what I was seeing in other Christians. So, I mentioned this: “Other than a few oddities and things they say and do, I really don’t see any difference between the saved and the unsaved.”
The mentoring response I received basically went like this: “Your focus is misplaced. Get your eyes off others and look to Jesus. Focus up! Read James five times. It’s only 5 chapters and the longest chapter has only 27 verses — most have less. When you have read it and think you understand, read it another five times.”
So why do I mention James and prophecy?
Do you believe in the rapture mentioned in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-18: “For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so, we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore encourage one another with these words.”
FYI: When the Apostle Paul says, “caught up” the modern church uses the term “rapture.” The term “rapture” isn’t actually in the Scripture, but it is the same event.
Do you believe in the second coming of Revelation 19:11: “Now I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse. And He who sat on him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness He judges and makes war.”
So, for me the book of James has become an instructional guide as, “Practical Preparation for Prophecy.”
James is the practical Christian practice of Word and Deed. You may have heard the phrase “You talk the talk, do you walk the walk?”
Hence, practical obedience.
May we each be blessed today and the days ahead.
