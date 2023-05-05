John 20:19-23 (NIV): “On the evening of that first day of the week, when the disciples were together, with the doors locked for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood among them and said, ‘Peace be with you!’ After He said this, He showed them His hands and side. The disciples were overjoyed when they saw the Lord. Again, Jesus said, ‘Peace be with you! As the Father has sent Me, I am sending you.’ And with that He breathed on them and said, ‘Receive the Holy Spirit. If you forgive anyone’s sins, their sins are forgiven; if you do not forgive them, they are not forgiven.”
May 18th we will be recognizing the Day of Ascension.
“The Ascension is the Christian belief, reflected in the major Christian creeds and confessional statements, that Jesus ascended to Heaven after His resurrection, where He was exalted as Lord and Christ, siting at the right hand of God.” (Wikipedia)
My mind is flooded with Scriptures of encouragement and guidance. Rather than busting out into a full-blown sermon perhaps I can simply share a few verses as handholds or footholds of communication.
2 Corinthians 5:13 says, “If we are out of our minds, it is for the sake of God; if we are in our right minds, it is for you.”
Most believers know and understand that much of the Bible content doesn’t initially make sense to a non-believer, hence my reference to verse 5:13.
In our opening Scripture, John 20:22: “And with that He breathed on them and said, ‘Receive the Holy Spirit.’”
What an amazing moment, what a tremendous responsibility! Why, you might ask; I know I have received this and yet the very thing I’ve been given I in turn am to use and freely give.
2 Corinthians 5:16-18: “So from now on we regard no one from a worldly point of view. Though we once regarded Christ in this way, we do so no longer. Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come! All this is from God, who reconciled us to Himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation.”
Our opening Scriptures tell us that we’ve been given the authority to forgive — How powerful is that?
We begin by accepting the forgiveness Christ offers us.
Most, or at least many, of us know the weight of carrying sin and regret. How in that joyous moment when we asked Christ to forgive our sins and asked the Holy Spirit to come into our life.
Now we’ve been authorized to grant forgiveness and new life through faith in Christ and the power of the Holy Spirit. Like Bible 101!
Genesis 2:7: “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being.”
In the Gospel of John’s third chapter, Jesus had a discussion with Nicodemus regarding being “Born Again.”
Something died in the Garden of Eden. Remember, in Genesis 2:17, “But of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you will surely die.”
Genesis 3:23: “Therefore the Lord sent him out of the Garden of Eden to till the ground from which he was taken.”
So, even though Adam didn’t physically die, something did so we must ask ourselves: What died? And that’s what Jesus was identifying by saying: “You must be born again.”
John 3:5-7: “I tell you the truth, no one can enter the Kingdom of God unless he is born of water and the Spirit. You should not be surprised by my saying. ‘You must be born again’.”
I’m writing this on Wednesday. Perhaps you’re reading this in Friday’s paper or perhaps at a later date.
Jesus lived, died and rose again according to the will of the Father. I have a saying for myself: “God’s gift to us is life. What we do with that life is our gift to Him.”
Jesus said, “As the Father has sent Me, I am sending you.”
On the day of Ascension, “He breathed on them and said, ‘receive the Holy Spirit.’”
For me personally an important passage of Scripture lays in Luke 24:45: “Then He opened their minds so they could understand the Scriptures.”
Perhaps asking for this opening of our minds is the blessing we’re needing.
Genesis 2:7: “And He breathed into his nostrils the breath of life.”
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
