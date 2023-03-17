Acts 15:12-18: “The whole assembly became silent as they listened to Barnabas and Paul telling about the signs and wonders God had done among the Gentiles through them. When they finished, James spoke up. ‘Brothers,’ he said, ‘listen to me. Simon has described to us how God first intervened to choose a people for his name from the Gentiles. The words of the prophets are in agreement with this, as it is written: ‘After this I will return and rebuild David’s fallen tent. Its ruins I will rebuild, and I will restore it, that the remnant of men may seek the Lord, and all the gentiles who bear my name,’ says the Lord, who does these things that have been known for ages.”
As I read, meditate and study this passage of Scripture, it is undoubtedly “His work” — God’s work to restore and rebuild David’s fallen tent.
For me personally, the theme of David’s Tabernacle is Praise and Worship. As king, David had the Ark of the Covenant brought up to the threshing floor. He only had the Ark brought to Jerusalem, then pitched a tent, then commissioned a host of musicians and recorders to minister about the Ark 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Many of the Psalms were written during the time of David’s Tabernacle.
From what I can find, the basic numbers were that there were 12 groups which were in the numbers above 4,000 participants, continuing to bring praise.
The term or phrase I heard was, “On earth as it is in heaven, Holy, Holy, Holy.”
Why is this relevant during the Lenten season? When the Tabernacle of Moses was set up after Moses had made his trips up the mountain, he gained the 10 Commandments plus the details of design for the Wilderness Tabernacle and functions — plus the priesthood garments and responsibilities.
It was about sacrifice and offerings. Now King David brought the Ark, just the Ark, to Mount Moriah. He set up a tent as a place of praise and worship.
Consider Isaiah 6:3: “And they were talking to one another: Holy, Holy, Holy is the Lord Almighty.”
Also in the fourth chapter of Revelation, verse 8b, we see: “Holy, Holy, Holy is the Lord God Almighty, who was, and is, and is to come.”
There’s an agreement among many that God’s desire is to restore the same spirit of worship that David’s realm of rule demonstrated. Imagine more than 4,000 individuals, musicians and recorders paid by the government to lead and record the Psalms played and written to honor our Creator on a continued basis.
In Exodus 25:22, Moses wrote: “There, above the cover between the two Cherubim that are over the Ark of the Testimony, I will meet with you and give you all of My commands for the Israelites.”
“I will meet with you.” How powerful is that!
This is a powerful part of the principle of the Lenten season. Reflection. Repentance. Reconciliation. Rejoicing. A point of meeting!
David was a king, not a Levite: He had the priests transport the Ark of the Covenant brought to the threshing floor. It is a very important detail to consider. The purpose of a threshing floor is to separate the chaff from the wheat, the good from the bad, the usable from the unusable.
Perhaps you’ve seen the Indiana Jones movie that uses the line, “A repentant man kneels before God.”
King David cannot touch the Ark, but he could kneel before the Ark, in the shadow of the wings of the Cherubim.
Allow me to share these verses that are mind-numbingly powerful!
Psalm 91:1 (NKJV): “He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.”
Then in verse four: “He shall cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you shall take refuge.”
David, a man after God’s own heart, kneeling before the presence of God, the Secret Place. Now I get it.
In my desire to share but my reluctance to overwhelm, please allow me to extend these verses for references for your own study: Amos 9:11 and Acts 15:15-18.
May we be blessed so we may be a blessing to others.
