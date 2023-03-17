Acts 15:12-18: “The whole assembly became silent as they listened to Barnabas and Paul telling about the signs and wonders God had done among the Gentiles through them. When they finished, James spoke up. ‘Brothers,’ he said, ‘listen to me. Simon has described to us how God first intervened to choose a people for his name from the Gentiles. The words of the prophets are in agreement with this, as it is written: ‘After this I will return and rebuild David’s fallen tent. Its ruins I will rebuild, and I will restore it, that the remnant of men may seek the Lord, and all the gentiles who bear my name,’ says the Lord, who does these things that have been known for ages.”

As I read, meditate and study this passage of Scripture, it is undoubtedly “His work” — God’s work to restore and rebuild David’s fallen tent.

