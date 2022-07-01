Recently, Kodiak bade farewell to Ruth Dawson, a lady who loved sponsoring Easter egg hunts near her home on Lightfoot Street. Even though Ruth was gravely ill, she made sure that the hunt went on this spring.
Now that the Dig Afognak culture camp is in session, I’ll share a memory of Ruth, who was at the camp with her granddaughters one summer when I visited the camp. Dig Afognak is located at Qattani Bay on the southeast side of Afognak Island near the ancestral village of Afognak.
Dig Afognak is sponsored by the Native Village of Afognak and takes its name from archaeological digs that were conducted by the late Dr. Donald Clark. At first the camp was geared to adults from all over the country who wanted to witness, firsthand, archaeologists at work.
Through the years, the Dig Afognak program has expanded to accommodate the many aspects of preserving native culture. Eventually, it included a harvesting camp, in which campers learn how to catch, prepare and serve food from the sea. Other themes included Alutiiq language, art and The Academy of Elders/Science Camp, which showed campers that the wilderness environment is its own laboratory and the textbooks are often the experiences and wisdom of elders who learned the natural way.
Besides classes and activities, campers take field trips to places such as Catcher Beach and the old Afognak Village, which was evacuated shortly after the 1964 earthquake and tsunami. The list of activities goes on and on.
Talking circles have been a big part of Dig Afognak. Young and old sit in a circle in a large yurt, communicating with each other in a friendly, respectful manner. The elders talk about their childhood experiences in the villages they grew up in.
Noting that when Dig Afognak started out there were no kids in camp, Ruth, a board member, said something was missing. “When we started with the kids the circle was complete. It’s a delight to see children here.”
Ruth said Dig Afognak was an example of a “reawakening of culture” and was thrilled that the Alutiiq way of life is being taught in the schools. Ruth’s mother, the late Nina Olsen, was a leader in the cultural pride movement. Nina grew up in Afognak.
Some of Ruth’s best childhood memories come from Afognak Village visiting her grandmother, Christine Lukin, she said. “It’s a wonderful experience to come back. It’s good to rekindle old spirits,” Ruth said.
Julie Knagin, a frequent visitor and a teaching elder at Dig Afognak, said that “each one of us has done our part in making this a wonderful place. Keep it up and enjoy it.”
I eventually was hired as the Dig Afognak camp cook, a position I held for five years. It was an ideal job — working at a camp located in a pristine forest by the ocean, a place where people from all over the world loved to come to.
One of my assistants was Michelle (Mischa) Mullan, who grew up in the village of Afognak. Working at Dig Afognak “was a happy time,” Michelle recalled. “It was good to be home and be around the kind of people I grew up with.” Michelle said. She enjoyed joining the campers on field trips to the old village site and other places. “I’m deeply rooted in Afognak,” Michelle said.
Once she settled in at the camp, she felt that she had never left. Michelle and I had a great time preparing seal liver, ribs and soup in the weatherport kitchen while listening to the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival and Otis Redding on the CD player. We were helped by Herman Squartsoff, who taught the campers how to harvest the seal.
A reader with the Orthodox Church in Ouzinkie, Herman led services on Sunday mornings. Herman and others associated with the camp have completed their earthly journeys and are in the “land beyond.” I’m sure they considered their time at Dig Afognak one of the highlights of the summer. They certainly helped the rest of us count being at the camp as an experience to treasure for the rest of our days.
Respect for elders, which has been disappearing in Western culture, was a theme that permeated each camp. The elders seemed to enjoy Dig Afognak as much as the kids did.
Elders Julie and Dennis Knagin often spent their summers teaching at Dig Afognak.
“Each one of us has done our part in making this a wonderful place,” said Julie.
“I love being here,” said Elder Katherine Chichenoff, who grew up in Ouzinkie but lived in Afognak after marrying Sonny Chichenoff.
“This camp reminds me of who I am. It’s like being home. We can have banya, no rushing,” Kathryn said.
Nick Alokoli, another elder at the camp, came from the southernmost Kodiak Island village of Akhiok. Its brushy, bare mountains are a sharp contrast to Afognak’s thick forests. Nick was proud of who he was, but it wasn’t always that way. When he was young he was discouraged from speaking his language or talking about his culture.
“We almost lost our language,” he said. The language program at Dig Afognak was established to recover the Native language.
Susan Malutin, who still works at Dig Afognak, taught the Alutiiq language in a large yurt, using
lively instructional activities. She posted cards inscribed with Alutiiq words and phrases in the cook tent and the yurt. Those visual reminders helped students familiarize themselves with the words.
Dig Afognak was a place where the descendants of the ancient Afognak Natives and other visitors could enjoy the serenity of water, forest and breeze, listen to the birds and come face to face with the animals of the area: the bear, fox, sea and land otters, sea lions and other creatures.
It was a place and an experience that brought people, young and old, together. Dig Afognak was a memorable learning experience for all who participated. One of its greatest treasures was allowing kids to be kids and helping adults find the kids within themselves.
I saw that in elder Ole Mahle, who seemed to be invigorated by his time at the camp. I’ll never forget Ole’s words on the last day of camp in 2008, the final year I worked there. “I love this place,” he said.
A young camper who said the following shared Ole’s love of the forested area. “I don’t want to go home,” she said. “I can’t wait until next year.”
The elders I just quoted have completed their earthly journeys. They lived long lives, watching their children and grandchildren grow up. But there’s another person who I interviewed, a camper, who died way too young. His name is CJ Olsen. He was indeed a happy camper who brought a lot of laughter and joy to his peers and the adults in camp as well.
“I found out I had more cousins,” said CJ, as he reflected over his time at camp. His desire was to become a camp staff person someday.
