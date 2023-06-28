In August 2002, a team led by Anchorage diver Steve Lloyd dove into 220 feet of water in Uyak Bay, on the west side of Kodiak Island, and found the wreck of the SS Aleutian.
The 360-foot ship had last been seen on May 29, 1929, by its surviving passengers and crew, who watched from their lifeboats as the ship sank by the bow a few minutes after striking a previously uncharted rock. (Details of the sinking were reported in this column on April 26.)
Steve Lloyd had a passion for Alaska shipwrecks that were “lost in time,” ships that had carried their stories with them to the bottom and remained untouched, but which could be visited with modern diving gear.
In the 1990s, Lloyd investigated the remains of the steamship Farallon, which wrecked in Lower Cook Inlet in January 1910. He later wrote a book about the ordeal of the passengers and crew as they struggled to survive on a frozen beach.
In the early 2000s, Lloyd began researching the SS Aleutian, poring over survivors’ accounts, insurance claim documents and the Marine Board of Inquiry’s report of the sinking. That report included the ship captain’s testimony about the vessel’s course, speed and location when it struck the rock.
From those details Lloyd deduced that the ship had sunk just off the southwest tip of Amook Island. On Aug. 14, 2002, using side scan sonar and a magnetometer, Lloyd and his team located a large metallic object off Amook Island. A diver confirmed it was the Aleutian, sitting upright on the bottom, 220 feet down.
Lloyd subsequently set up a company, Shoreline Adventures LLC, with Kodiak diver Josh Lewis and Peter Hess, an historic aircraft researcher, with the intent to sell dives on the Aleutian to experienced and adventurous divers. A key marketing point was the chance to recover artifacts from the ship, an undisturbed time capsule from 1929.
While paying customers would get to keep the artifacts they found, Lloyd hoped to document the wreck and donate artifacts he found himself for display in Alaska’s museums to tell the story of the Aleutian and the moment in time she represented to the people of the present.
To recover any artifacts, however, whether for paying customers or future museum exhibits, Lloyd needed the salvage rights to the wreck, which would give him legal possession of the ship. Shoreline Adventures filed for those rights in 2003 and, uncontested by anyone else, got them.
In early 2005, however, officials from Alaska’s State Historic Preservation Office, “SHPO,” the entity tasked with preserving and interpreting Alaska’s past, got wind of Lloyd’s diving efforts and the salvage award. They were not pleased. What Lloyd and his team considered “artifact recovery and preservation,” the State of Alaska called looting.
Contending that the state had not been properly served notice of the Shoreline Adventures salvage petition and award, SHPO officials persuaded the Alaska Attorney General to file a lawsuit to rescind Shoreline Adventure’s salvage rights.
SHPO officials argued that the Aleutian was “historic, abandoned and embedded in the sea floor,” the three criteria which, under the Abandoned Shipwreck Act of 1987, made the wreck eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places and which eligibility automatically transferred it to state ownership for safekeeping.
The Shipwreck Act had been used by other states to gain possession of historically important shipwrecks, most famously including the Brother Jonathan, a steamship loaded with gold that sank off Northern California in 1865. The ship was found in 1996, instigating a fight over the gold between the salvors and the state of California.
Lloyd and his company countered that the Aleutian, a modern steamship on the bottom for a mere 76 years, was no more historic than any other recent shipwreck, like a lost crab boat on the bottom of the Bering Sea or the Selandang Ayu, the large bulk carrier that had wrecked in the Aleutians in 2004.
Lloyd argued also that while the original owner of the ship, Alaska Steamship Co., had abandoned it with no hope of recovery, Shoreline Adventures had found it again and was actively engaging in efforts to possess it. This, Lloyd argued, nullified the state’s claim that the ship was abandoned.
The third point of the state’s appeal was that the ship was “embedded” in the land at the bottom of the sea and, therefore, by long legal precedent belonged to the landowner, which was the state of Alaska. Lloyd maintained that the ship was not “embedded,” because unlike some sunken Spanish galleons encrusted with centuries of mud and coral, the Aleutian was simply sitting on the bottom, not in or under it, and was therefore separate unto itself.
The U.S. District Court dodged the legal questions that might determine who owned the wreck and instead encouraged the two sides to compromise. The state of Alaska, perhaps hoping for a total win, appealed to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court. The 9th Circuit remanded the case to arbitration, which, after nine hours of intense negotiation, resulted in a December 2005 settlement.
Shoreline Adventures could dive on the wreck and recover objects from it, but only after getting a recovery plan approved by the state office of History and Archeology and preparing an environmental risk assessment of the fuel oil still inside the Aleutian.
Dozens, perhaps hundreds, of objects were brought up from the Aleutian before the 2005 settlement. Lloyd maintains that a renegade member of the 2002 discovery dive team found the ship’s pantry and brought up many pieces of china, which, according to Lloyd, he variously sold to an Anchorage antiques dealer and gave away to friends and associates. Some of those pieces have apparently made their way to online antiques sales websites. Lloyd himself donated Aleutian artifacts to the Alaska State Museum.
Because the courts did not decide whether the Aleutian wreck is “historic, abandoned, and embedded in the sea floor,” the legal specifics for deciding the ownership of other wrecks yet to be found and explored on Alaska’s sea floor remain unclear.
Within that legal haze lies the question of how to treat the hundreds of fishing boats lying on the bottom off the coast of Alaska, many of which hold the remains of the men and women who once walked their decks. Are those boats merely lost pieces of historically interesting hardware, open to exploration and artifact recovery, or are they hallowed gravesites which should remain undisturbed? The increasing use of underwater remotely operated vehicles make it likely that some future courtroom will have that question before it.
Toby Sullivan is executive director of the Kodiak Maritime Museum.
