In August 2002, a team led by Anchorage diver Steve Lloyd dove into 220 feet of water in Uyak Bay, on the west side of Kodiak Island, and found the wreck of the SS Aleutian.

The 360-foot ship had last been seen on May 29, 1929, by its surviving passengers and crew, who watched from their lifeboats as the ship sank by the bow a few minutes after striking a previously uncharted rock. (Details of the sinking were reported in this column on April 26.)

