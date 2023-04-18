The North Pacific Fishery Management Council was effusive in its praise of the work presented by the Local Knowledge, Traditional Knowledge and Subsistence Task Force at its meeting last week.
The LKTKS Task Force was created as part of the larger job of putting together the Bering Sea Fishery Ecosystem Plan. The Ecosystem Plan will inform ecosystem-wide management of the fisheries of the Bering Sea, which could potentially be a template for fisheries management plans across the state and the nation.
Fisheries management in the United States has been gradually tacking toward ecosystem management for more than a decade, led by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council. But unforeseen crashes of stocks like Eastern Bering Sea snow crab and Yukon chinook salmon have revealed glaring blind spots in the stock-specific style of management, and amplified the need for management that can account for the complex relationships that make up an ecosystem.
Those relationships go beyond the natural world. As noted in its presentation: “Ecosystem-based fisheries management considers interactions among ecological, economic, social and cultural components in a system.” In other words, true ecosystem management includes humans in the equation.
This is not as easy as it sounds. National Standard 2 of the Magnuson Stevens Act requires the best possible science be used in the decision-making process. This has always meant using information produced in a classic scientifically rigorous environment, which has had limited use for on-the-ground observations by fishermen, or historical knowledge passed down in a culture.
But these types of data should logically be used to inform understanding of an ecosystem that includes people. To that end the LKTKS Task Force has produced two distinct tools.
First, it crafted a standard protocol by which LKTKS knowledge can be quantified, and incorporated into the management process. The three types of knowledge identified are not mutually exclusive. “Local Knowledge” is simply “the observations and experiences of people living, working, harvesting and processing in specific places.” This means any kind of “boots-on-deck” observations from the grounds, and could be by long-term participants, but also could be first-time fishermen with useful real-time observations.
“Traditional Knowledge” is developed over time. As the report notes: “Knowledge about human-animal and human-environment relationships, as well as values associated with the marine ecosystem and other aspects of how to live in and with the natural world are all a part of [Traditional Knowledge], and are relevant to the Council’s decision-making process…” not just in terms of context, but to fulfill the requirement under National Standard 8 to “take into account the importance of fishery resources to fishing communities.”
That importance is deemed especially true for Native communities, through subsistence use. Subsistence-use policy is driven largely by the federal Alaska National Interest Land Conservation Act, or ANILCA, which establishes a rural preference for subsistence uses of natural resources and “recognizes the difference between Native and non-Native subsistence uses, notably the role of subsistence in Alaska Native cultural existence.”
This cultural aspect of subsistence use is seen as an important factor to be incorporated in fishery management. The link between subsistence use and Traditional Knowledge sources is noted as well. “TK informs where, when, how and why people practice subsistence activities that are central to sharing as well as food and water security. In turn, the continuation and applicability of TK systems for subsistence depends on ongoing opportunities for people and their communities to practice their traditions as part of their subsistence way of life.”
Nevertheless, the scientific community has been hesitant to incorporate Traditional Knowledge in the past because it falls outside the standard scientific process. But the Task Force report argues that the “best available science” should blend Western science with local and traditional knowledge.
“TK is an evolving knowledge system built over generations as people learn from the places where they live, work and interact with their surrounding environment. Thus, it is appropriate to engage with TK as a process because knowledge production is a social process with situated experience and cultural meaning.”
It defends its reliability by saying that Traditional Knowledge “is tested by generations of knowledge holders based on the direct experiences of those that hold it, thereby undergoing their own forms of legitimate peer review and accountability just like the various western scientific disciplines.”
The LKTKS Task Force also offered ideas for potential “on-ramps,” or ways that Traditional Knowledge can be meaningfully incorporated into an ecosystem-based management system.
The first step is to adopt the protocol. Other on-ramps include standing up a LKTKS search engine as a data resource. On-ramps for more active participation for LK and TK holders include a process whereby Tribes could engage with the Council, early consultations through NMFS with LK and TK holders on potential Council actions.
Other options include expansion of designated Alaska Native Tribal seats to be held by Tribal representatives across advisory bodies, expanded LK and TK social science expertise on the Science and Statistical Committee and efforts to expand cultural context, and make engagement easier for LK and TK holders. Final action to adopt the protocol and choose onramps could happen as early as October, following a 50-day comment period.
Adopting the LKTKS Protocol and/or initiating work on related on-ramp recommendations could change the Council process itself. Hopefully a broader and more substantive representation of fishery stakeholders and knowledge will inform decision-making. This could foster “a broader and deeper sense of cultural awareness over time and increasing familiarity among Council members, staff and Council advisory bodies with non-economic social science. …”
In other words, it’s not enough to gather data about the economy and the ecology. The ecosystem includes people, and their cultures, too.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
