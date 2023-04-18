Terry Haines

The North Pacific Fishery Management Council was effusive in its praise of the work presented by the Local Knowledge, Traditional Knowledge and Subsistence Task Force at its meeting last week.

The LKTKS Task Force was created as part of the larger job of putting together the Bering Sea Fishery Ecosystem Plan. The Ecosystem Plan will inform ecosystem-wide management of the fisheries of the Bering Sea, which could potentially be a template for fisheries management plans across the state and the nation.

