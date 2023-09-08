Proverbs 4:23-27 (NIV): “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it. Keep your mouth free of perversity, keep corrupt talk far from your lips. Let your eyes look straight ahead; fix your gaze directly before you. Give careful thought to the paths for your feet and be steadfast in all your ways. Do not turn to the right or the left; keep your foot from evil.”

The first part of verse 23 shouts to me! “Above all else, guard your heart.”

