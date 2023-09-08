Proverbs 4:23-27 (NIV): “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it. Keep your mouth free of perversity, keep corrupt talk far from your lips. Let your eyes look straight ahead; fix your gaze directly before you. Give careful thought to the paths for your feet and be steadfast in all your ways. Do not turn to the right or the left; keep your foot from evil.”
The first part of verse 23 shouts to me! “Above all else, guard your heart.”
As a youth I never read the Bible or went to church, but there were adults who basically tried to pass on this same advice. But to be sure their vocabulary was much different while the advice was the same. But like their vocabulary, it didn’t match their advice. Neither did their actions.
It truly was a living illustration of “Do as I say not as I do,” which for me had the same effect upon my reality as bouncing pebbles off a tin roof. Just a lot of noise.
To my regret I followed their example rather than their words. I was blessed to live long enough to repent. Truthfully, I didn’t really grasp the churchy word “repent” until I heard: God allows U-turns. Sin is walking away from God. To repent is to turn toward God, U-turns are allowed!
When I started reading the Bible, I started reading Scripture with the King James and New American Standard translations, which were given to me. They both said, “Watch over your heart with all diligence.”
New to Biblical wording and phrasing, it was a bit off center, even confusing for me. As I understood “diligent,” it meant hard working and thorough. The NIV, or New International Version, used the word “guard,” which I automatically associated with “vigilant,” meaning alert and watchful. Like a soldier on guard against potential threats.
All this may seem trivial, but as a new Christian it was as if they were speaking…Greek to me.
Words are powerful, and can be powerfully misleading based on what one meant and what the other understood. For example, as a new Christian I heard James and John referred to as the “Sons of Thunder.” I thought it was a compliment until I sat through a Bible study of Mark chapter three.
Learning how things are worded, how people may hear things differently became an extremely important lesson for me.
For example: Colossians 3:6 in the NIV says: “Because of these, the wrath of God is coming.” Compared to the New King James Version, which says: “Because of these things the wrath of God is coming upon the Sons of Disobedience.”
That lesson learned is why I have a variety of Bible translations as well as multiple commentaries and study Bibles.
Earlier I had mentioned that God allows U-turns for our rebellion, or sinfulness. When I read this next short passage, it was as if I was being spoken to. “And you He made alive, who were dead in trespasses and sins. In which you once walked according to the course of this world, according to the Prince of the power of the air, the Spirit who now works in the Sons of disobedience.”
If you compare this NKJV passage to the NIV, you’ll find a huge difference. Both types of translations are important. Allow me to share Philippians 2:12b, “Workout your own salvation with fear and trembling.”
Not because God will crush you like a grape but so you won’t be misled and in turn mislead others.
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
