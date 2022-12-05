In his 1922 book, “Weather Prediction By Numerical Process,” English mathematician Lewis Richardson proposed a startling idea for that time: constructing a systematic process based on math for predicting the weather.
It didn’t work because not enough was known about the science of the atmosphere at that time. “Perhaps some day in the dim future it will be possible to advance the computations faster than the weather advances and at a cost less than the saving to mankind due to the information gained. But that is a dream,” Richardson concluded.
Today, weather forecasts are based on the kind of complex computations that Richardson imagined. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning can help with making predictions of certain kinds of weather (thunderstorms, large hail or heavy rain) that the models can’t provide.
More on AI weather forecasting in a bit, but let’s get to ground level.
Winter is here. And it’s never too late to put down 3 or 4 inches of organic mulch. As I write this, however, most gardens are blanketed with snow — another kind of mulch.
Snow comes and goes in Kodiak, so if you haven’t laid down some mulch ’round your garden, here’s your homework: When bare ground appears again, add an earth-covering blanket, even a shallow one.
Why add mulch in winter?
It’s simple: Any ground that is left bare (and without snow cover) encounters a see-saw in temperatures that creates movement. Hard to imagine, but such movement can cause small or shallow rooted plants to heave upward out of the soil, exposing their crowns and/or upper root systems to damaging freezes.
Deciduous plants lacking a winter mulch can also be vulnerable to winter damage during a brief warm spell. We often witness this between February and April: The rising temperatures may prematurely break the cycle of dormancy, thereby triggering tender, new growth in the dead of winter. The plant is then exposed and becomes vulnerable to winter die back once winter chill returns.
Have you ever seen a hillside of brown salmonberry bushes in early spring?
The good news is that the right mulch applied in winter can help maintain a steady soil temperature, thereby protecting plants from temperature extremes. That’s because winter mulch acts as an insulating blanket that provides a protective barrier between the soil and the air.
When your garden beds and mulch are ready (or as best as you can at this point in the season) then go for it. But don’t go hog wild. You want to keep the mulch about six inches away from the base of shrubs (such as rhododendrons), and 12 inches out from the base of trees. And don’t pile it on too thickly. Rats and mice — even slugs — will thank you if you do.
Mulch provides benefits beyond covering the ground with a cozy blanket. It acts like a slow-release vitamin as organic matter decomposes into a plant-friendly form of fertilizer.
But the main goal of winter mulch is to protect plant roots from the onslaughts of heavy freezes, temperature extremes, and damage from freeze-thaw cycles.
What makes for a good winter mulch?
The best mulches for winter are coarse-textured materials that provide an insulating blanket of protection while still allowing sufficient air and moisture to flow through.
Leaves, compost, kelp, and spruce branches all help to protect plants. You’ll hear about mulching with straw or hay, but in our damp climate these light-colored materials keep soil cool and damp, which often causes plants to rot underneath.
Shredded leaves and compost provide good winter cover for perennials and bulbs because these plants can easily push through the material in spring. They also provide food for earthworms, microbes and other beneficial creatures that live in the soil.
Remember, organic material improves soil structure and delivers valuable nutrients to plants for the gardening season ahead — all while you’re sleeping!
HELP FROM KELP AS MULCH
Seaweed mulch provides good cover as well. It is seldom salty enough to cause problems (except that salts can build up inside hoophouse soil), especially if you stick to the stuff above the high-tide mark and gather it after a rain or two.
If used alone, just remember that it can smell a little funky while it’s decaying. I generally prefer to add kelp to the compost pile instead of spreading it around raw, but if it’s already broken down by ocean storms (Nature’s Cuisinart) then no problem.
SPRUCE BRANCHES
Perhaps my favorite, all-purpose winter mulch is a cover of evergreen branches. This lightweight, inexpensive, and easily portable winter cover is an ideal insulator for mulching perennials, tender shrubs, strawberry plants, rhubarb — you name it. Christmas tree or spruce boughs are easy to tuck around shrubs or place on top of primroses, lilies and plantings of spring bulbs.
Branches provide insulation (as well as air and moisture circulation) without compacting under the weight of snow.
THE LAST WORD...
In my opinion, nothing takes the place of observing the weather and knowing what’s coming, based on cloud formations, wind direction, and the barometer. (If you don’t have a barometer in your house, get one!).
And so I was pleased to read a paper by professors of atmospheric science at Colorado State University, which said that AI weather forecasting isn’t yet the end-all of forecasting because, “These new tools don’t yet forecast the details of local weather that people care about. Finding the right balance between automated tools and the knowledge of expert human forecasters has long been a challenge in meteorology.
“Ideally,” the article continued, “AI and machine learning will allow human forecasters to do their jobs more efficiently, spending less time on generating routine forecasts and more on communicating forecasts’ implications and impacts to the public.”
Meanwhile, as a member of the public, I’m gathering buckets of compost and mulch because this morning’s clouds are telling me that rain is on its way.
Learn about organic gardening, discover recipes, and go on garden tours on my Gardener's Coach YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/TheGardenersCoach. Have a gardening question? marion@gardenerscoach.com
