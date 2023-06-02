The community of Kodiak was cast into a pensive mood over the weekend, as departed fishermen were commemorated at the Fishermen’s Memorial service on Sunday, and fallen veterans were honored at the Memorial Day service at the City Cemetery on Monday.
Many were already saddened to hear about the loss of Dr. Weston Fields, who died May 25.
Fields was both a fisherman and somewhat of an international diplomat who used his position as executive director of The Dead Sea Scrolls Foundation to bring people of diverse and even conflicting backgrounds together.
Weston developed a vibrant interest in the Scrolls and Holy Scripture when he was a child.
His parents, DeWitt and Wanda Fields, took him and his brothers to church where he developed an interest in the Bible and its Jewish setting. This exposure led to a curiosity about the Dead Sea Scrolls.
When the Fields gave Weston the first major book about the Scrolls, written by Yale professor Millar Burrows, he was hooked. He never dreamed that one day he would be working with the key players in the discovery, marketing and preservation of these ancient documents.
The Scrolls were discovered by Bedouin goat herders in the late 1940s in caves at Qumran on the Dead Sea coast, located about a half-hour drive from Jerusalem. Until the discovery of the Scrolls, the oldest complete copy of the Hebrew Bible (Old Testament) dated back to 1,000 A.D. It is located in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Weston’s interest in the Scrolls prompted him to take a trip to Israel in June of 1967. He was part of a tour company from a Grand Rapids, Michigan, seminary that sat at a Cleveland airport, waiting to board a plane that would take them on the first leg of their trip. At the last minute they were told that the trip had been canceled because of military conflict in that region.
The tour company offered the students a trip to Europe instead. In the following days, details unfolded about the Israelis’ clash with the neighboring states of Egypt, Jordan and Syria. The battle became known as the Six Day War.
By the end of the conflict, Israel had gained control of the Sinai Peninsula, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. When the Israelis took over East Jerusalem at the end of the brief conflict they claimed the Scrolls as spoils of war.
The management of the Scrolls was entrusted to the Israel Museum and the Israel Department of Antiquities and Museums (later renamed the Israel Antiquities Authority.)
Weston finally made it to Israel in 1981 as a scholar in residence at the Tantur Ecumenical Institute for Theological Research in Jerusalem. He was on sabbatical from his teaching position at Grace College and Theological Seminary in Indiana.
One of the first places Weston visited was East Jerusalem, formerly in the hands of the Jordanians. The main attraction in that city was the Rockefeller Museum (known as the Palestine Archaeological Museum prior to the Six Day War), where many of the scrolls were stored.
At the museum, Weston held the oldest known fragment, which was part of a manuscript from the Book of Leviticus. At the time he felt as if he was having a spiritual experience.
“When I walked out of the museum, I was so much in a daze that I backed my car right into a concrete wall,” he told an audience during a lecture at the Kodiak Community College in 1991.
From 1985 to1993, Weston taught at the Institute of Holy Land Studies in Jerusalem (currently Jerusalem University College) while working on his second doctorate at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Much of his time was devoted to the Scrolls.
He was honored and thrilled when Emanuel Tov, professor in the Department of Bible at Hebrew University, asked him to become part of an international effort to create a foundation that would raise money for the preservation and publication of the Scrolls. This was the beginning of the Dead Sea Scrolls Foundation. Weston became its executive director.
In that position he interviewed people who brought the Scrolls to the world.
Weston and his wife, Diane, interviewed Bedouin sheep herders, including Mohammed ed-Dibh, who accidentally came upon the scrolls in 1947 after one of the shepherds threw a stone into a cave, hitting pottery jars that contained the documents.
Recognized for their immense value as marketable artifacts, scrolls and scroll fragments were sold internationally.
Because of their work in the Middle East, the Fields bought a home in Jerusalem.
Weston negotiated with directors of antiquities authorities, museums, libraries and other entities around the world in order to get precious Scrolls for three- to six-month exhibitions. He arranged for exhibits in Yongsan National Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea; the Houston Museum of Natural Science; museums in San Diego, Milwaukee, Seattle and other cities around the world.
Weston got to know many dignitaries on a first-name basis, including the minister of education and the director of the National Museum in Jordan; Martin Schoyen, owner of one of the world’s largest private collections of artifacts and ancient documents; Hassan, the Crown Prince of Jordan, whom Weston called a Renaissance man in the Muslim world.
Hassan, the brother of the late King Hussein, was a moderate Muslim trying to foster understanding amongst Christians, Jews and those of his own religion. Hassan invited Fields to the first meeting of the parliament of cultures, which he initiated, in Ankara, Turkey.
Weston visited Hassan at his palace in Amman, Jordan, and invited Hassan and his family to the Fields’ gillnet site on Bear Island. Weston enjoyed hobnobbing with dignitaries all over the world, arranging for global exhibits and marketing salmon for the family business.
But it was always good to come home to Kodiak, where he looked forward to fishing on Bear Island in Uyak Bay where his parents started the family business in the early 1950s.
For over a half century, Weston never missed a summer of fishing, he told me. He appreciated the isolation in the wilderness. Weston tried to keep in touch with the real world by following the example, in principle at least, of a Hebrew University professor who kept a goat in the backyard of his friends’ home in the middle of Jerusalem.
Every morning on his way to teach at the university, he would stop and milk the goat. The reason was not to get milk but to remind himself of what real life is all about.
Fishing on Bear Island did that for Weston Fields.Fishing “puts the brakes on and gives you a wake up call every summer about the reality of life. The reality of life is that a lot of us have to do manual labor in order to make things work. There is a lot of joy and benefit in working physically,” he told me in an interview.
Bear Island, which Weston dearly loved, is where he took his last breath.
In his work in the Middle East, Weston conversed with Christians, Jews and Muslims. He had coffee with people in the shops; he talked to the Arab Christian who fixed his car. He chatted with business people, bankers and those in the upper echelon of Middle East diplomacy.
“I make a point of questioning everybody I come into contact with, from the moment I step out of the airport. I talk with the taxi driver, the bellman at the hotel, government officials, ministers, their assistants or the office workers in the ministries. I try to get all of the different opinions possible. It’s amazing what you can find out just from the taxi drivers alone,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.