It is early in the morning on a stormy Veterans Day in Kodiak. I just sat down with a cup of coffee and started to think about a topic for the next Amazing Nature article.
My dog comes over and puts her head into my lap where it interferes with the keyboard of my laptop as if to say: “Hey, dog is here. What other topic is there to think about?”
OK, this column is about marine life.
What role have dogs played in the interactions of people and the sea? So, I begin my quest for interesting story material with the search term “sea dog.”
It turns out there is a wide variety of connections here, from the history of dogs in the Native Aleut culture, sea-going dogs, sailors, including the crew of Sir Francis Drake who sailed the seas and raided the enemies of the British empire upon the crown’s request in the latter part of the 16th century, meteorological phenomena, to sharks, a brand of beer and a hot dog recipe with fish instead of pork sausage.
Sea dog is also an honorable title for an old or experienced sailor and implies toughness, knowledge and loyalty. Sea dog is not to be confused with salty dog, which is a grapefruit cocktail.
I learned that Kodiak archeologists have found the remains of dogs among the artifacts excavated from historical Aleut sites dating back 2,000 years. Apparently, there were two types of dogs — a large breed resembling a heavy-set wolf, and a smaller, faster dog.
Since there is no evidence for the dogs being employed for any kind of transportation, they were probably historically used to keep the bears away from people — just like they do today. My dog is a direct descendant from those village dogs, and she excels at the job of driving bears away from her people and property.
However, while Native people and their dogs lived and still live near the coast, their dogs are not sea dogs. There is a wealth of stories about sea-faring dogs: From pleasure cruises to warships, dogs and cats have accompanied people on sea-going adventures for hundreds of years.
For example, Sinbad, a mixed-breed dog sailed for seven years on the Coast Guard ship Campbell protecting American convoys during World War II. The dog was given six medals of honor for his service, had its own uniform, and after its death received a granite memorial at a lighthouse in New Jersey. It seems appropriate to mention Sinbad’s service on Veterans Day.
More stories about sea-faring dogs and cats are collected on the website of Atlas Obscura under the little-known history of sea-faring pets.
Interestingly, many dogs have a natural affinity to seals and sea lions. In German, the name for seal (Seehund) translates directly to sea-dog. My dog can spend hours on the dock or at the beach if there are sea lions or seals around, just staring at the water watching them.
Often, wild seals seem curious about dogs on the beach, and on multiple occasions I have seen them pop up their heads and peek at the dogs. Once during my college years, I was visiting a small Marine Research Institute in Gdansk, Poland.
It had a captive seal that had been brought in as an abandoned pup and was raised by the researchers there. The animal lived in a kennel with a small pool. The highlight of his life were the hours of playtime it got when one of the researcher’s pet dogs was allowed to visit; the two animals were best friends.
Another application for the term sea dog is to describe a shark. In Alaska, we have dog fish, which are a small species of shark that usually hunts in packs. Dog salmon are named such because when they return to their native river and enter fresh water their jaws become deformed and their teeth look like a snarling dog’s mouth.
What I found really cool was that the term sea dog is also used as a description of a fog bow.
Never heard of a fog bow? Me neither. A fog bow — or sea dog — is a meteorological phenomenon that occurs when sunlight hits a fog bank. The small droplets of water in the fog scatter the sunlight and create the appearance of a bow, similar to a rainbow.
Unlike rainbows, which present in a variety of colors, fog bows are white with only a hint of red light on one edge and a little blue on the other. A fog bow/sea dog is not to be confused with a sun dog, which is another meteorological phenomenon in which the setting sun is seen through a low cloud or fog bank and makes two bright spots on either side of the sun itself at the edges of the cloud. In the picture provided on Wikipedia it looks like there are three suns setting next to each other.
If all this reading about sea dogs made you hungry and thirsty, how about a meal of sea dog with a drink of sea dog? There are some great-looking recipes to be found online that alter the old hot dog staple to use a strip of halibut or salmon instead of the pork sausage on a bun.
If you are like me and can’t quite get excited about the bun itself, you can try to substitute that with a higher quality bread and add some fresh veggies. Granted, this may not have much in common with the traditional hot dog anymore, but sometimes we have to let go of tradition for the sake of improvement and better health.
Sea dog is also a beer brew, which would probably go well with your sea dog sandwich while you are settling down to watch the Portland Sea Dogs baseball team.
