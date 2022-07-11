In need of a win, the Kenai Twins got one.
Scoring eight times in the opening three innings, Kenai knocked off Palmer 13-6 in a crucial American Legion baseball league game Sunday in Palmer.
The victory was significant as it ended Kenai’s three-game league losing skid and kept the Twins alive in the race for a state tournament berth.
At 7-7 in league, Kenai remains in the hunt to snag one of the eight spots at the state tournament. However, the Twins must win their final two league games — East Anchorage (Wednesday) and West Anchorage (Thursday) — to remain in the conversation. Kenai is sixth in the American Division and has the ninth-best record in the 15-team league.
Kodiak’s Hunter Williams played a big part in ending Kenai’s skid. From the No. 2 spot in the order, Williams went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.
He locked down the win, pitching the final 2 2/3 innings in relief of starter Atticus Gibson. Williams allowed two runs — one earned — on three hits while fanning two and walking five.
Kenai hung big numbers on the board all day — four in the second, three in the third and five in the fifth — and generated 15 hits. Palmer starting pitcher Landon Guggenmoss was tagged for eight runs — six earned — on nine hits in three innings.
Palmer won the nonleague game 5-4.
Williams and Malakai Olson occupied the top two spots in the order and combined for three hits and two RBIs.
On Saturday, Kenai split a doubleheader with Chugiak, losing the league game 13-7 and winning the nonleague game 11-1.
In the league game, Olson started on the mound and was hurt by his team’s six errors. The rising Kodiak High School junior allowed five runs — two unearned — on five hits in 3 2/3 innings while punching out one and walking two.
Williams walked once and scored a run.
The Kodiak kids did not play in the nonleague game.
