Numbers 21:8-9 (NIV) — “The Lord said to Moses, ‘Make a snake and put it on a pole; anyone who is bitten can look at it and live.’ So, Moses made a bronze snake and put it up on a pole. Then when anyone was bitten by a snake and looked at the bronze snake, he lived.”
These are two verses from a six-verse passage, having 35 verses total.
In my Bible starting with the fourth verse it’s titled, “The Bronze Snake.”
The action of faith. Have you ever asked yourself in the midst of a dilemma or a challenge of some kind, where you feel or know instinctively your faith is being challenged, that moment where you have to ask yourself, “Do I believe God or don’t I?”
Many years ago, when I first came upon this Old Testament book of Numbers, I was in my 30s and by that time I had learned many life lessons. But to tell you the truth many of those life lessons didn’t measure up when compared to Biblical life lessons.
Bear with me, be patient with this next part. It’ll come as over-simplified.
The basic life lesson I had learned was “don’t complain.” It doesn’t help, it actually harms by adding discouragement to the situation.
This passage taught me a different perspective by asking who’s the villain snake or self?
Verse 4b says, “But the people grew impatient on the way and spoke against God and Moses.” Verse 7 is also a key verse, “The people came to Moses and said, ‘We sinned when we spoke against the Lord and against you.’”
I regrettably have to confess most of the difficulties in my life are self-inflicted.
The sin and the solution is presented right there in verse 7b, “Pray that the Lord will take the snakes away from us. So, Moses prayed for the people.”
What I also learned from this to a heightened degree was that the Old Testament sets the foundation for the spiritual truths and principles of the New Testament.
For example, looking to the Gospel of John 3:14 — “Just as Moses lifted up the snake in the desert, so the Son of Man must be lifted up, that everyone who believes in Him may have eternal life.”
In the Old Testament book of Genesis chapter 3, guess who the key villain is?
Genesis 3:1 starts off with “Now the serpent…”
Verses 2, “The woman said to the serpent…”
Verse 4, “You will not surely die the serpent said to the woman.”
Hence the sin appears to come through the serpent but as I mentioned before most of my sins are self-inflicted. For Adam, regardless of who the temptation came through the serpent or Eve; the sin was disobedience to what God had said. Adam made a choice to be obedient or disobey.
Genesis 2:16-17 — “And the Lord God commanded the man, ‘You are free to eat from any tree in the garden, but you must not eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, for when you eat of it you will surely die.’” (FYI — Eve wasn’t even there)
We have a choice to believe the lies of the serpent, or we can believe in the Son of Man who was lifted up.
I close with John 3:17 — “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.”
Be patient; look and live!
