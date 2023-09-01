Genesis 22:11-14 (NKJV): “But the Angel of the Lord called to him from heaven and said, “Abraham, Abraham!” So he said, ‘Here I am. ‘And He said, ‘Do not lay your hand on the lad, or do anything to him; for now, I know that you fear God, since you have not withheld your son, your only son, from Me.’ Then Abraham lifted his eyes and looked, and there behind him was a ram caught in a thicket by its horns. So, Abraham went and took the ram, and offered it up for a burnt offering instead of his son. And Abraham called the name of the place, The-Lord-Will-Provide; as it is said to this day, ‘In the Mount of the Lord it shall be provided.’”
Have you ever attended a Bible study or a sermon or even a study course for a degree where the subject was the names of the Hebrew God?
I think there are many lists. Some are shorter or longer than others. If I remember correctly, the Sunday School lesson many years ago mentioned there were 116 names. Sermons and such are generally focused on seven.
I’m fairly sure most of those I’m familiar with who use this topic for a series, use the 72 names.
For this article my focus is just one: “Jehovah Jireh — the Lord our Provider.”
I have a short quip for myself to stay focused: “A good way to stay on track is to be about the Father’s business.”
In reality it’s kind of a cheap token compared to the gift of grace that we receive through faith in Christ Jesus, the Lamb of God. Through Christ we receive an abundance.
Luke 24:49: “Behold I send the promise of my Father upon you; but tarry in the city of Jerusalem until you are endued with power from on high.” (The NIV says, “clothed with power.”)
What is the key purpose of that power?
Luke 24:46-47: “Then He said to them, “Thus it is written, and thus it was necessary for the Christ to suffer and to rise from the dead the third day, and that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in His name to all nations, beginning at Jerusalem.”
Throughout my 25 years as a minister, I have shared multiple times about baptism of the Holy Spirit found in Luke, the gifts of the Holy Spirit in 1 Corinthians 12, and the fruit of the Holy Spirit in Galatians 5.
As well as teaching and preaching the basics known as the Roman Road.
Romans 3:23: “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”
Romans 5:8: “But God demonstrates His own love for us in this: while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”
Romans 6:23: “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Romans 10:9: “If you declare with your mouth ‘Jesus is Lord’ and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”
Even as I write this article I am in awe of God’s provision. For example: Philippians 2:9: “Therefore God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name.”
So, just off the top: We receive forgiveness and salvation through Christ. I’m personally grateful when I found the words written in the book of Ezekiel 36:26, “I will give you a new heart and a new spirit within you.”
Basically, or rather as the Scriptures say, “Jesus replied, ‘Truly, truly, I tell you, no one can see the kingdom of God unless he is born again.’”
2 Corinthians 5:17: “Therefore if any man is in Christ, he is a new creature: the old things are passed away; behold they are become new.”
God’s equipping of the saints continues in Ephesians 6, starting with verse 10 through verse 13. I consider this to be a set of standing orders followed by the gift of armament to meet the occasion the standing orders are in place for.
Each verse is highly important. I find verse 17 to be particularly so. “And take the helmet of salvation, the sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God.”
Have you heard this next saying before? “Sin happens in the mind before it is revealed in your actions.”
Philippians 2 starts with: “If you have any encouragement from being united with Christ, if any comfort from His love, if any compassion then make my joy complete by being like-minded, having the same love, being one in spirit and in purpose.”
For me this reaffirms the standing orders. Simplified by Philippians 2:5: “Your attitude should be the same as that of Christ Jesus.”
May each of us continue to be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
