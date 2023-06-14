Rainbow

SWITGARD DUESTERLOH photo

A rainbow over Kodiak.

After weeks of rain, fog and cold the sun is finally breaking through the clouds, immediately making everything feel warmer, more vibrant and somehow easier. In the interface between rain and sunshine, we get the rainbow with its variety of color, its magnificence and illusive magic.

This month the rainbow is celebrated across the world as it has become a symbol for a group of diverse people who find themselves at the last frontier of being targeted and ridiculed by parts of society for who they are, how they were born and how they express themselves.

