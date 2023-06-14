After weeks of rain, fog and cold the sun is finally breaking through the clouds, immediately making everything feel warmer, more vibrant and somehow easier. In the interface between rain and sunshine, we get the rainbow with its variety of color, its magnificence and illusive magic.
This month the rainbow is celebrated across the world as it has become a symbol for a group of diverse people who find themselves at the last frontier of being targeted and ridiculed by parts of society for who they are, how they were born and how they express themselves.
At the beginning of the month the president recognized the fight of this minority and released a proclamation calling for inclusion, respect and fair treatment of people who identify as other than heterosexual cisgender.
Regardless of how you feel about this topic, I strongly urge you to educate yourself about what the fight is about and, more importantly, why people care. I cannot write this article without first getting into the language, which is the proverbial can of worms.
Chances are that you, like the majority of people, are a man or a woman and your physical appearance and your understanding of self are aligned. This would make you cisgender like the majority of people. Chances are further that you are a man with more or less sexual attraction to females or a woman with more or less sexual attraction to males, which makes you heterosexual.
Heterosexual cisgender is not the only way people are born. It never was and it never will be. That is a fact.
Names given to people under the rainbow are incongruous in themselves: the LGBTQ community, LGBTQ+, LGBTQIA or even LGBTTQQIAA. In case you are questioning (bad pun) what the alphabet soup stands for, here is a quick acronym decoder. L: lesbian; women who are sexually attracted to women. G: gay; men who are sexually attracted to men. B: bisexual; men and women who are sexually attracted to both, men and women. T: transgender; women who were born with the physical characteristics of a male (transgender women) and men who were born with the physical characteristics of a woman (transgender men). These people may have undergone or are in the process of undergoing a gender change through hormone therapy and may have or have not had surgery to adjust their physical appearance to their acquired gender.
After the first four letters it gets more complicated and fluid: Q: depending on your source stands either for queer or for questioning. “Queer” means non-conform and as such is seeking to put the variety into a single term.
Questioning includes all those who are wondering if any of the other letters applies to them.
The plus is an attempt to say that the letters don’t include everyone. For example, there are also non-binary people who do not identify as either male or female and gender-fluid people who can change between genders. Sometimes, it is replaced by “I,” for intersex, which describes people with male and female traits, or neither.
According to Wikipedia, there is no clear consensus definition of intersex and no clear delineation of which specific conditions qualify an individual as intersex.
“A” stands for a-sexual and describes people who feel no sexual attraction. To clarify the “Q” and the plus sign a little further, there is still the difficulty of representing the diversity of people who identify in more than one of these ways; for example, one could be transgender asexual or gay questioning.
Unfortunately, for many the discomfort of accepting people of various gender identities and sexual orientations is linked to religious teachings. Several religions, including Christianity, claim to have evidence that anything other than cisgender heterosexual is non-conform to some greater design of the world.
I am not one to tell people what to believe or judge anyone’s religion, but I am a biologist. My guidance in life comes from the world as I see it presented around me. What I see is that cisgender heterosexuality is the majority, but not the normality. Nature favors diversity, because diversity is the basis of flexibility when the environmental conditions are changing. Let’s look at some fun LGBTQ+ examples in the animal kingdom:
Biologically it is not too surprising to see human-like traits in monkeys, since they are genetically our closest animal relatives. Several species of monkeys have examples of same gender sexual interactions, including bonobos and macaques.
I read that 31 percent of mating pairs of the Laysan Albatross on Oahu are lesbian. Laysan Albatross are known to mate for life. Monogamously paired up males will, however, sometimes mate with one or both females of a lesbian couple, and while the male returns to his life-long mate, the females can then lay fertilized eggs and raise the chicks that hatch from these.
For gay relationships we have several famous examples of penguins, like the two males Roy and Silo in the Central Park Zoo in New York who in 1998 hatched an abandoned egg and raised a female chick called Tango. Tango later grew up to enter into a lesbian relationship with another female chinstrap penguin.
Bisexuality is also normal in animals. For example, bottlenose dolphins use sexual behavior to improve their social ranking within the pod. While bisexuality means that the animals engage in sexual behavior with both genders, intersex or gyandromorphism is when an animal is born with both male and female physical attributes. I read a story of some doctor who had a chicken that laid eggs and crowed like a rooster. When he later prepared chicken soup, he found ovaries and testes in the bird.
This brings us to T for transgender. In animals, transgenderism can be incredibly advantageous, especially in closed ecosystems. Kodiak loves fish, and in fish we find many examples of gender change.
Clown fish are the most cited example: The largest individual in any good nesting anemone is a female. Usually there are one to several smaller males around that help guard the nest. If the female dies, the most dominant male will grow bigger and transition into a female.
Another example of gender change is normal in shrimp: Many species will be male when they reach sexual maturity, but when they grow bigger, they change into females. This makes energetic sense, because shrimp carry their eggs until hatching and a larger animal can carry more eggs. The limpet crepidula, also known as slipper snail, can change from male to female, but requires the touch of other males to trigger this process.
Asexuality can have many forms. In the plant and animal kingdoms, vegetative reproduction is when an organism produces offspring without sexual propagation. The offspring in this case are genetically exact copies of their mother. This occurs in numerous animals including daphnia, fish, sea anemones, coral and snakes (one example is the green anaconda).
In birds and reptiles gender determination is a function of hormones, and is temperature dependent, meaning that the temperature during egg development determines the sex ratio of the brood. This is the case in turtles, alligators and some lizards.
While biologists are still studying the precise mechanisms in different species, the general idea is that temperature during development can activate or deactivate genes that would render the offspring male. It could mean that increasing temperatures will result in skewed sex ratios in these species.
Nature is diversity. Good times favor more diversity. With our planet bursting with the human population, we are living in good times in a biological population sense. As we celebrate this diversity, I challenge you to learn more about it, grow personally to open your mind and tolerance and see the rainbow.
Some of what you will learn is far from glittery and colorful. The truth in our country is a lot of hatred, fear and misinformation causing harmless people to be targeted for hate crimes, lack of medical assistance, unemployment and harassment.
While we are still fighting for women’s rights, the rights of colored people and the rights to express your beliefs, there is no good place for this hatred. Hatred comes from fear, and fear often comes from miseducation. That is something anyone of us can work to conquer. Take a walk under the rainbow and enjoy the diversity of an amazing world.
Publisher's note: The views expressed in this column are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of KDM ownership, leadership or staff.
