Our mission at the Solid Waste Advisory Board is to support the Kodiak Island Borough in educating the public about our landfill, recycling opportunities and what we can do to reduce the tremendous amount of garbage we send to our Landfill.
One thing that keeps coming up in trying to help people reduce their waste is the concept of convenience.
Businesses are in the business of making money, and they are always trying to attract us with more items to buy that make our lives a little easier. Even though we live in Kodiak, many of us live stressful, hectic lifestyles, and we love items that help us with our schedule.
Carve a little time out of your day to look at what you buy and throw away, and make yourself a list of doable activities that can help you with living a more sustainable lifestyle.
Start with changing one process in your life. Make it a habit, then move on to the next to make it easier to transition.
One way to save on waste is planning meals and food preparation. There are a lot of convenient plastic clamshells sold with food that’s already chopped and ready to go that could be an easy bypass if you planned a little extra time ahead to chop veggies and fruits yourself.
Snack packs and individual serving-sized packs could be prepackaged in your own reusable containers. Also, planning ahead for meals can help with food waste, which can save money.
Another way to save on waste is to create systems to get your recyclables to Threshold. Look at what you can recycle, then make a space to store those items until you can transport them.
Make it convenient! Set up a closet, space in an arctic entry, or the laundry room with attractive containers that will work for you. An example of this is a decorative container I set up on a dresser that is for used batteries. I know right where they go when I change out batteries, and it’s convenient! When it gets full, I can take them to the Landfill or wait for the Household Hazardous Waste event that’s held every spring.
Threshold is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., so you can find a time to load your car while you are out doing errands or coming home from work. Make it convenient to drop them off.
Cardboard is one of those things that can take up a bit of space, but if you use a box knife to cut the tape, it can flatten down. Find a space to stack it (I have a space in the back of my car that works) and then bring it to one of the cardboard dumpsters when you are also dropping off garbage, or bring it to Threshold when it’s easy.
Think of replacing a few of the throwaways we use around the house, like paper towels, paper plates and plastic baggies. Instead, use old rags or hand towels, real plates and covered containers. We have plenty of water for cleaning here in Kodiak, so those disposable “throwaway” items aren’t necessary.
James Clear, author of the book “Atomic Habits,” talks about important core factors for changing habits: Make it obvious, make it attractive, and make it easy.
With a little extra time and planning, you can work toward better habits. And with that mindset, anyone, including you, could let go of the disposable conveniences you’ve adopted for a longer-lasting, sustainable lifestyle.
Terri Pruitt has lived in Kodiak for 31 years. She is passionate about keeping Kodiak beautiful, and has been on the Solid Waste Advisory Board for more than two years.
