You’ve been busy. No wonder. School is back in session and there’s still salmon to put up, jams to make, and tires to change. It can be overwhelming sometimes. So much to do. Big projects can be especially daunting.
And you look at your garden, your hoop house. Your withering perennials, tomatoes still ripening, or you hope. (See my column from two weeks ago). Your dreams of making compost, once and for all (of your plants).
Winter is coming... Where to start?
Take heart. In today’s column for Oct. 10 (happy birthday, Margaret) I will help you navigate through some basic fall gardening chores. (This seven-point checklist is taken from a pdf that I give away for free on my YouTube channel, The Gardener’s Coach).
Go after weeds because, as the saying goes, “One year’s seeds, seven years’ weeds.” Get to the root of the problem: If you yank only the leaves, weeds will grow back. Use a tool, or simply grab the weed close to the ground then pull straight up. (Watch your back!) Do it right the first time, you’re done.
2. Prune later, divide now
Resist the urge to prune perennials, at least for now, lest you miss out on lovely fall colors. Plus, seed pods are welcome food for our feathered friends. Divide plants that are in need of it. Transplant them into their new digs. Then water them in place. Weed first, then put down a 3- to 4-inch layer of organic mulch.
Put away poles, trellises, hoses, tools, and garden decorations. Winter weather is no friend to terra cotta pots and delicate garden art. Repairs and refinishing are great rainy-day projects. So are scarecrows!
Just because it’s fall doesn’t mean you have to stop growing veggies. Sow spinach seeds in early fall. Thin seedlings to 6 inches apart. Keep them moist and protect from frost. The goal: Strong, healthy roots. Cover with mini-hoops and “parent” them over the winter. The reward: Yummy early greens!
5. Be cool. Make hot compost
Until a deep freeze happens, you can make hot compost from leaves, shredded twigs, food scraps, seaweed, grass clippings, garden debris, weeds. Yes, weeds. A hot compost pile (140 to 160 degrees F.) kills weed seeds and pathogens. Pests won’t bother it either. Turn often.
Monitor temperatures with a compost thermometer. In 6 weeks, done.
6. Get ready for next season
Don’t get caught with your plants down! Repair, build and fill raised beds. Dream, doodle and make notes in your garden journal. Put your smartphone to work: Tag favorite photos and group them into folders for future reference. Start a seed-starting wish-list.
7. Celebrate your garden!
Bless your kitchen with dried herbs, jams, jellies, pickles (try pickled rhubarb!), vinegars, fruit leather, frozen berries, and tomato sauce. No need to blanch green beans for freezing. Just fill the bags with chopped beans, seal, label, and freeze. Bless others by sharing produce, flowers, gifts from the garden, and love.
Remember to plant spring bulbs!
Bring window box geraniums, potted begonias and other plants you want (hope) to overwinter out of the rain to dry out, the first step to hardening them off for indoor living.
Gather leaves, kelp, food scraps, manure and make a batch of compost — make it all at one time. Trim tall perennials, plant garlic cloves, harvest in earnest. Trim all raspberry canes that produced berries this season. Harvest potatoes — Leave a little dirt; do not scrub spuds if you plan to store them over the winter.
Last call for “great guidance” on getting your garden ready for spring! I’m hosting another Kodiak Gardening workshop Oct. 15-16. Limited space. For more info and to register:
Marion Owen is co-author of the New York Times bestseller Chicken Soup for the Gardener’s Soul, which is available through Amazon. To ask a gardening question: marion@gardenerscoach.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.