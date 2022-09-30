John 4:34-38 (NIV) – “‘My Food,’ Jesus said, ‘is to do the will of Him who sent me and to finish His work. Do not say, ‘Four more months and then the harvest?’ I tell you, open your eyes and look at the fields! They are ripe for harvest. Even now the reaper draws his wages, even now he harvests the crops for eternal life, so that the sower and the reaper may be glad together. Thus, the saying, ‘One sows, and another reaps’ is true. I sent you to reap what you have not worked for. Others have done the hard work, and you have reaped the benefits of their labor.’”
Just for grins and giggles I share with you some raw statistics. Based on my personal limits regarding the gold market, I present this as more of an illustration than facts to be quoted.
Throughout the world there has been 244,000 metric tonnes of gold mined from the earth. An estimated 57,000 metric tonnes are held in underground reserves.
The U.S. gold reserves are approximately 6 percent of the world’s gold supply. In 2020, miners produced just over 3,000 tonnes of gold. It’s estimated that without new discoveries those underground unmined resources will be depleted in approximately 18 years.
As I mentioned, this is my general understanding after several days of reading. I’m not submitting a factual report. Just my general take on things.
What led me to be researching the topic of gold is all the chaos on the world stage — Inflation, supply shortages, high cost of everything. My search being prompted by the old saying, “follow the money.”
On the world stage diamonds and gold seem to bring the highest value among our valued items of commerce. Gold is a bit more attainable than diamonds.
Let’s step off the world stage for a moment and consider our own personal stage — who we are and the value of what we believe.
I must admit that prior to salvation my values were much different than those I hold now. I can share the balance of value I place upon those mentioned as Biblical values. For example:
Proverbs 3:13-15: “Happy is the man who finds wisdom. And the man who gains understanding; for her proceeds are better than the profits of silver, and her gain than fine gold. And all the things you may desire cannot compare with her.”
Have you heard this next saying?
“You are so valuable to the Kingdom of God that the devil considers you a high value target.”
Indulge me in this next rabbit trail. From time to time, I find myself at several of our local cemeteries. Each time the stream or chain of thoughts cross through my mind. Not only am I standing on hallowed grounds but upon and surrounded by some great buried treasures.
The memories. The heritage. Hopes and dreams that are represented by each headstone or cross maker.
Quickened to my mind is 1 Peter 1:18-21: “Knowing that you were not redeemed with corruptible things, like silver or gold that you were redeemed from the empty way of life handed down to you from your forefathers, but with the precious blood of Christ, a lamb without blemish or defect. He was chosen before the creation of the world but was revealed in these last times for your sake. Through Him you believe in God, who raised Him from the dead and glorified Him, and so your faith and hope are in God.”
I find a great deal of hope and encouragement in our Biblical values.
Our greatest treasure isn’t buried in the ground. We are redeemed through our Risen Savior, Redeemer Christ Jesus. Each man, woman and child has the choice to accept or reject the gift of grace.
Reflecting back to our opening Scripture passage, John 4:34: “‘My Food,’ Jesus said, ‘is to do the will of Him who sent me and to finish His work.’”
On the cross, Jesus said, “It is finished,” meaning our redemption has been paid for in blood.
In the 28th chapter of Matthew, Jesus said, “all authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me, Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations.”
The Great Commission is our part in participating in His will.
For me personally it’s a direct link of our opening passage, John 4:35. “Do not say, ‘Four more months and then the harvest?’ I tell you, open your eyes and look at the fields! They are ripe for harvest.’”
2 Corinthians 6:2: “For He says, ‘In the time of my favor I heard you, and in the day of salvation I helped you. I tell you now is the time of God’s favor. Now is the day of salvation.’”
May each of us be blessed today and in the days ahead.
