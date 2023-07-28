It started out as a Father’s Day article, in which various people in the community talked about their dads.
It didn’t take long to realize that all these tributes deserved more than one column. These fathers were significant not only as leaders of their families, but as pillars in the community: pilots, airline owners, fishermen, teachers, biologists and coaches.
They set the bar high.
Given his expertise and knowledge of shell fish biology, Guy Powell earned the title of Mr. King Crab.
His interest in the crustaceans that occupied the ocean deep led him into the activity of scuba diving. He also was admired as a father, community leader and all-around good guy.
“When Kodiak needed a scuba diving instructor and equipment, he taught classes at the Kodiak College and opened Scuba Do, a small business at our home to provide divers with a place to fill their tanks and buy supplies,” said his daughter, Wendy Powell McGnnis. Guy’s interests and concerns covered a broad spectrum. Through his example, he taught well.
“Dad’s lessons were many. Work hard. Pay attention to detail. People are more important than things. Help the downtrodden. Enjoy the outdoors. Invest in young people. Prioritize faith and family. Fall in love with Jesus.”
Guy was pivotal in bringing the Billy Graham Crusade to Kodiak in 1984 and the Young Life ministry to the Island, said Wendy.
“I believe he was the mind behind the annual Young Life Alyeska ski trip.
“My earliest recollections include the way dad would teach me lessons from everyday life. The vacuum suddenly stopped working? Investigate all the options. Sweeping the carpet? Get every single spruce needle and piece of fuzz.”
His interests went far beyond the Powell household.
“Catch wind of someone in need? Go be (that person’s) provision. At Christmas, go find a poor child, buy their dream gift , and personally deliver it.”
Guy saw the importance in preserving the family stories.
“It was on Kodiak Island in 1964 that my dad put pen to paper and began capturing the history of his little family. Dad valued people and he treasured family. He believed that staying in touch with friends was vital to nurturing relationships, making the arrival of his annual Powell newsletter as sure as the arrival of the New Year (although it always arrived a bit later).
“Dad especially loved the kids who suffered a broken youth, like he had experienced,” said Wendy. “His heart was the softest toward those like the troubled teenage foster kids who became part of the family, whether for a day or for four years.
“Generosity was just part of who he was — I’m sure many folks around Kodiak were recipients of his kindness without anyone else but his wife, Merle, knowing about it. ‘It’s only money,’ he would state resolutely.
“Laughter and hospitality filled my life because of my dad and mom. They were the perfect team. She skillfully prepared meals each day, and he happily brought the guests. Many were the times when everyone around the table was bent over double, laughing uncontrollably. Joy and jokes were always on the menu,” said Wendy.
Guy mentored his grandkids in many ways, “including teaching them to pick up aluminum cans to recycle and drive a bargain price with Dick Ryser searching for golf balls near Bear Valley Golf Course, fishing for Dolly Varden or salmon in the Buskin River, or metal detecting for coins and lost treasures,” said Wendy.
Guy was known as a trail blazer in crustacean biology, and he literally etched out trails “winding up the hills on Kodiak,” said Wendy.
When Guy went deer hunting, he often “whacked his way up the mountain with his Swede saw,” said Wendy. Often he brought along a young person to mentor.
He advised: “‘Just remember, if you get smacked in the face by a branch, it’s your fault, because you’re walking too close behind.’”
One of those young people he mentored was Eric Olsen, whose own father — Thorvold Olsen — was often commercial fishing (He will be featured in an upcoming Tapestry.). Eric also is thankful that Guy introduced him to Young Life.
“Dad spent a lot of time with us showing all the beautiful places he loved and sharing all the friends with whom he was blessed,” said Wendy.
“His idea of a family vacation was exemplified well by one trip when he loaded all of the family onto an Amtrak train, with sleeper car accommodations, and traveled across the United States into Canada where he proceeded to have us pedal from Calgary, Alberta, to Kalispell, Mont., (Logan Pass included).
Regular were the outings to Near Island and Woody Island, or gillnetting in “his” Boston Whaler that he got from his good friend Mitch Sutton.
Guy instilled a fondness for literature and music in his children.
“He taught us to love O. Henry’s story, “The Gift of the Magi,” and inspired me to memorize St. Francis of Assissi’s prayer, Lord, Make me an Instrument of your Peace. His favorite Scripture was the “love chapter,” 1 Corinthians 13.
“The year I was a participant in the Alaska Miss National Teenage Pageant and was asked to sell ads to help fund the event, my dad took me — shy as all get-out — to every business in Kodiak and tutored me on how to effectively ask the owners for their support, even ushering me onto many fishing boats to involve the captains.
“When the results came in, not only did I sell more ads than anyone in Alaska, but I was only one ad short of raising more money than anyone in the entire United States. It was all because of my dad,” said Wendy.
At Guy’s funeral, several of his good friends shared how he positively influenced their lives. He was eulogized by those involved with Young Life, including Young Life advisor Lloyd Benton, Guy’s associates at Fish and Game, such as Len Schwarz, who now lives in California, Lloyd McKinney — Coast Guard C-130 pilot, now in Idaho; Eric Olsen, whom Guy took on his first deer hunt, and Steve Jewett whom Guy knew through scuba diving and crab research.
“Rarely a day passes without thoughts of him, with his likeness and glacial-blue eyes peering back at me from my mirror,” reflects Wendy. “His crooked smile and happy face come before me often.
“My life…was positively and forever changed for the good because of my dad.
“When I look at his photo now and am tempted to be filled with sadness that his spirit is gone from this earth, I look at his image and say the words of David found in 2 Samuel 12:23, ‘You will not come to us, but we will go to you.’ Until then, thanks Dad.”
