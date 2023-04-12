Spring has sprung in the ocean. In my garden, only a few spring flowers in protected and sunlit places are daring to open their buds, while in the shadier places snow and ice still hold the winter pause on primary production.
In the ocean, however, the onset of spring has less to do with temperatures and more with the amount of daylight. Spring is also the time for the Ocean Science Discovery Program, and I just finished teaching a unit about the Marine Food Web.
Any time we are introduced to a new subject, there is some language to learn. The Marine Food Web is no exception. First, we can talk about the functions of certain organisms in the context of the ecosystem.
Any organism that uses sunlight as an energy source to form sugar molecules from carbon dioxide and water is called a primary producer. The process itself is called photosynthesis, which means to make something from light. Any organism that eats those primary producers is called a primary consumer, and anything that lives by eating other animals is a secondary consumer.
Since many organisms eat both plants and animals, they are just called consumers. For a functioning nutrient cycle, we also need the decomposers, which turn the dead animal and plant matter back into nutrients, which the plants can use to grow. Often, the decomposers are bacteria, though some animals help by scavenging on dead matter of plants and animals and breaking it down into yet smaller pieces.
Already, the details of the proper use of terms are getting us into the sea-weeds: Land plants are structurally different from ocean photosynthesizers, which are called algae. Marine algae include microscopic phytoplankton and big seaweeds. Phytoplankton is the word for floating algae that can either be individual cells of many shapes, or occur as clusters or chains. Phytoplankton is the food source for zooplankton, the community of drifting, very small animals, which in turn form the food base for many young or medium-sized fish and filter feeders, both nearshore and in the open ocean.
Seaweeds are attached to the bottom and can only grow near the shore where the ocean bottom is close enough to the surface to allow the sunlight to penetrate enough for their photosynthetic requirements.
Interestingly, even though seaweeds are plentiful, nutritious and easy to access, there are few marine animals that rely on them for their primary food source. Sea urchins love to munch on the stripes of kelp and also eat other seaweeds, and some fish and crabs are reported to have a mixed diet, including seaweeds. Many marine snails and their relatives scrape algae off the rocks and some limpets are found clinging to kelp fronds, which would have one guess that they get their nutrition off the kelp somehow. Yet, there is no larger animal that lives in the deeper parts of the ocean and swims to the shore to eat its fill of seaweeds.
There used to be one: In Alaska, there were the Steller sea cows, which were obligatory seaweed eaters. They were large and slow, friendly animals with a lot of fatty meat on them.
In the early days of the Russian-American fur trade that eventually led to the near-demise of the sea otters, the sea cows were hunted for food by those same traders. The sea cow’s slow reproduction did not keep up with the unregulated hunting and sea cows went extinct.
In the light of increased use of seaweeds for human consumption and even to be added into cow feed (for land cows), I wonder why this vast energy resource seems to be untapped in its ecological capacity. I have no answer, but suspect that the energetic equation that forced sea cows to be slow and virtually without the means for speedy escape from hunters has something to do with the lack of large marine herbivores.
Our largest marine animals are the baleen whales, and they feed not at the top of the food chain but close to the bottom on zooplankton and small fish. Note that all baleen whales swim to the colder waters toward the two poles of the planet for feeding, while they utilize warmer regions when resting, mating and giving birth.
In the colder regions, where the water has a lot of nutrients and the summer daylight hours are long, the phytoplankton’s primary production is highest. Zooplankton, namely copepods and krill, eat that phytoplankton and convert any excess energy in their bodies to fat.
Herring and some other small feeder fish eat almost exclusively copepods and package those fatty acids into their muscle and fat tissue. Baleen whales, sea lions, seals and large fish all feed on copepods, krill and herring. It’s as if you lived off chocolate chips and sticks of butter! While you would certainly grow some blubber, it is for marine mammals that have to insulate from the constant energy draw of the cold water that blubber is necessary for survival.
The whale or the sea lion eats the herring, which ate the copepods and krill, which ate the phytoplankton, which needs sunlight and nutrients to grow. In another food chain of my Food Web unit summary, there is a raven that ate a sea urchin, which ate the kelp which needs sunlight and nutrients to grow. A third chain ends with a bear that ate a cod that ate a crab that ate a clam that filtered plankton from the water which needs sunlight and nutrients to grow.
For some of the higher-level predators we can find more than one prey; for example, the sea lion could eat herring, salmon, cod, halibut or an octopus and the cod could eat clams, crabs or worms. Interestingly, when we ask what humans might eat it turns out that we are seemingly insatiable marine animals: we eat cod and salmon and herring and sea urchins and crabs and marine mammals (in some cultures), snails, and even seaweeds and powdered algae to add to our breakfast smoothies.
As I am sitting here on the couch and have pulled back the curtains to let the spring sunshine in, I muse about the beauty of tracking the energy of life to its source. Without such complicated explanations of how things are connected my dogs knew it all along: It just takes food, sunshine and a nap, and life is amazing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.