Revelation 1:1-6 (NIV): “The revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave him to show His servants what must soon take place, He made it known by sending His angel to His servant John, who testifies to everything he saw — that is, the word of God and the testimony of Jesus Christ. Blessed is the one who reads the words of this prophecy and blessed are those who hear it and take to heart what is written in it, because the time is near. Grace and peace to you from Him who is, and who was, and who is to come, and from the Seven Spirits before His throne, and from Jesus Christ, who is the faithful witness, the firstborn from the dead, and the ruler of the kings of the earth. To Him who loves us and has freed us from our sins by His blood and has made us to be a kingdom and priest to serve His God and Father — to Him be glory and power forever and ever! Amen.”
These are the first six verses that open the book of Revelation. I’ve tried to share this message in as many ways as I can, through word and deed, as a minister, as a volunteer, and simply as a believer.
Without a doubt there are better messengers out there and I applaud each one.
Are you familiar with this passage from the Old Testament book of Ezekiel 2:4-5?
“The people to whom I am sending you are obstinate and stubborn. Say to them, ‘This is what the Sovereign Lord Says, and whether they listen or fail to listen — for they are a rebellious house — they will know a prophet has been among them.’”
The first time I read that I knew the “obstinate and stubborn” was meant for me! I was unsaved and in my early 30s the first time I read that. I can’t say my first reading of it changed me… But I know there were some precious seeds planted in the doing.
In my younger days as a minister, I was convinced I was called to be an evangelist. Many of my sermons were done with biblical style costumes. Swords to help make a “point.”
I had the privilege to share from Texas to Alaska, Chicago to California.
The idea being: “How can I help others see what the Scriptures say? Is it possible to make the verse come alive? When I read certain passages of Scripture that I don’t understand, my prayer is: “Gracious Father, I need the Holy Spirit to open my understanding of this verse or this passage. I ask for your wisdom and discernment in Jesus’ name.
Sometimes quickly, sometimes slowly, I get a vision of sorts which helps me choose a particular sword, then a costume and several props. Then the words and actions of the sermon presentation seem to come together.
That’s kind of how it’s gone for me over the past 20-plus years. Lately this hasn’t happened for me.
Seems like the creative well was not drawing the life-giving water from the well.
I’ve been injured for a period of time so I’ve kinda slowed down. After many years of not taking
Vacation, my wife and I chose to take a few weeks of staycation. To lighten up a bit, sleep in, watch late-night movies. My wife likes crafting. I’ve been collecting miles on my motorcycle.
Why a staycation? People spend thousands of dollars to come here for a short period of time. Why would we want to go where they’re leaving?
We asked trusted friends to cover most of our responsibilities. Naturally, we respond when we’re called upon. My life verse is 1 Timothy 1:12: “I thank Christ Jesus our Lord who has given me the strength, that He has considered me faithful appointing me to His service.”
What has happened for me in these days of collecting miles on my motorcycle is a rejuvenating point of focus. In our opening Scripture passage, verse three specifically: “Blessed is the one who reads the words of this prophecy, and blessed are those who hear it and take to heart what is written in it, because the time is near.”
Personally, in this moment of writing this article, “Blessed are those who hear it and take it to heart” pierces my spirit because of known reality.
Romans 10:17 tells us: “Faith comes from hearing, hearing the Word of God.”
Key to connecting to the hearing and faith is the “taking to heart.” We can know. We can believe and not take it to heart enough for it to cause us to repent or to change our actions.
Are you familiar with James 2:19? This was a critical verse for me when I first started seeking God. Seeking Him enough to search the Scriptures that spoke of Him.
Here’s the first one that not only became a planted seed but one that I had to actually deal with, to acknowledge and make a decision of choice. “You believe that there is one God. Good! Even the demons believe that and shudder.”
The revelation of Jesus Christ is the message my wife and I share whether in formal ministry or in our casual personal time.
Our staycation will soon end. Our commitment to the message does not. May each of us continue to be blessed today and the days ahead.
