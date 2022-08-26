Revelation 1:1-6 (NIV): “The revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave him to show His servants what must soon take place, He made it known by sending His angel to His servant John, who testifies to everything he saw — that is, the word of God and the testimony of Jesus Christ. Blessed is the one who reads the words of this prophecy and blessed are those who hear it and take to heart what is written in it, because the time is near. Grace and peace to you from Him who is, and who was, and who is to come, and from the Seven Spirits before His throne, and from Jesus Christ, who is the faithful witness, the firstborn from the dead, and the ruler of the kings of the earth. To Him who loves us and has freed us from our sins by His blood and has made us to be a kingdom and priest to serve His God and Father — to Him be glory and power forever and ever! Amen.”

These are the first six verses that open the book of Revelation. I’ve tried to share this message in as many ways as I can, through word and deed, as a minister, as a volunteer, and simply as a believer.

