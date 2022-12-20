Avalyn Ann Kewan was born at 1:28 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2022, to Makayla Heckerman and Paul Kewan. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long.
Avalyn’s parents are from Kodiak and Port Lions. Her mom runs a home daycare and her father works for Highmark Marine Fabrication. Also welcoming Avalyn to the family is Lorelai Kewan.
Proud grandparents are Marty and Mary Heckerman from Kodiak, and Arnie and Dorinda Kewan from Port Lions.
Solomon Charles McWethy was born at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022, to Brian McWethy and Jennifer McWethy. He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20.75 inches long.
Solomon’s parents are from Kodiak and Courtland, California. His father is a fisherman. Also welcoming Solomon to the family are Joanna and Eve.
Proud grandparents are Chuck and Ann McWethy from Kodiak, and Jim and Lynda Wilcox from Courtland, California.
