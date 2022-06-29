Noreen E. Thompson passed away peacefully May 19, 2022, in Wickenburg, Arizona
Noreen Elise (Lall) Thompson was born April 5, 1942, and grew up in Lake Stevens, Washington. She was the fourth of five siblings, all of whom have predeceased her.
After graduating from high school in 1960, Noreen continued her education at Western Washington State College and Western Washington University, earning a BA degree, Provisional Teaching Certificate, and a Masters Degree. All were completed by 1968. During this time, Noreen met the greatest love of her life, Ernie Thompson. They were married in June, 1966.
The newlyweds first moved to Kodiak, Alaska, in 1967 where Ernie worked as a surveyor and Noreen worked for the school district as a third-grade teacher the first year and then as a speech pathologist. They then moved to Anchorage, Alaska, from 1970 through 1975. Noreen continued her work in education with the Anchorage School District, the Alaska Crippled Children’s Association, and the Alaska Treatment Center. It was through her work in Anchorage that she met three special ladies. The “Yum-Yums” bonded during their combined professional interactions and they soon enjoyed an exceptional friendship for over forty years and had many hilarious escapades together.
The couple moved back to Kodiak to “get away from the population boom” in 1976. She again worked for the school district as a traveling itinerant resource teacher to eight village schools. In 1978, she began her internship for her administrator’s credentials and in 1979 became a Kodiak principal and then the Director of Instructional Services for the district. With encouragement from colleagues, she applied for the position of Superintendent of Kodiak Island Borough School District in 1980. From over 40 applicants, Noreen was the one offered the job. With the decision to take the job, Noreen also put her name in the record books — she became the first woman public school superintendent in Alaska since statehood.
Noreen retired in 1988 and Ernie followed in 1990. Retirement for them meant travel and adventure. For several years they split their time living between Canada and Arizona. They eventually moved to Wickenburg Arizona, permanently in 2004, where they became immersed and enamored with life in the desert.
Noreen was a natural born leader. Besides her eventful and meaningful career, she enjoyed many hobbies which included sewing, trapshooting and fishing with Ernie, traveling, and caring for their wonderful pets. Her culinary skills were extraordinary and legendary.
Perhaps her greatest legacy was her gift of friendship. Together, she and Ernie met and acquired friends wherever they lived or traveled. She had an uncanny ability to persuade people to do things they may not ordinarily do. Everyone who knew Noreen will always remember her tenacity, her wit, and her humor. She touched many lives and most became friends forever.
Noreen was strong and brave also. Ernie’s passing in 2009 was difficult for her, but she navigated the challenges she faced with laughter and grit. She cared deeply for her family and friends. They were her anchor, support and happiness. Her final canine companion, Scottie, was her bliss.
Condolences to her family can be sent to her sister-in-law, Peggy Lall: 1727 Quince St. NE, Olympia WA 98506.
