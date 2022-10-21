James 3:1-10 (NIV): “Not many of you should become teachers, my fellow believers, because you know that we who teach will be judged more strictly. We all stumble in many ways. Anyone who is never at fault in what they say is perfect, able to keep their whole body in check. When we put bits into the mouths of horses to make them obey us, we can turn the whole animal. Or take ships as an example. Although they are so large and are driven by strong winds, they are steered by a very small rudder wherever the pilot wants to go. Likewise, the tongue is a small part of the body, but it makes great boasts. Consider what a great forest is set on fire by a small spark. The tongue also is a fire, a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole body, sets the whole course of one’s life on fire, and is itself set on fire by hell. All kinds of animals, birds, reptiles, and sea creatures are being tamed and have been tamed by mankind, but no human being can tame the tongue. It is a restless evil, full of deadly poison. With the tongue we praise our Lord and Father, and with it we curse human beings, who have been made in God’s likeness. Out of the same mouth comes praise and cursing. My brothers and sisters, this should not be.”
It is my hope that no one is discouraged from learning to teach and preach the Gospel message based on reading that first verse.
It’s not meant to dissuade anyone, but to highlight the importance of what we share. Accountability is the key idea I get from reading James.
As I was searching this passage out in one of the commentaries, I came across this comment: “The tongue isn’t the problem. It’s the heart.”
Then there were several Scripture references given. Matthew 12:35-36: “A good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth good things, and an evil man out of the evil treasure brings forth evil things. But I say to you that for every idle word men may speak, they will give account of it on the day of judgment.”
As a Cadet in training the moment someone told me, “Choose your words wisely for with them you can hurt or heal,” I knew in my heart of hearts that I had heard the truth in that.
I must confess that sarcasm is like a second language to me, and it takes a constant diligence not to implement it at the wrong time.
Most of us know the damage a flippant answer can do. (Word search to double check myself as part of my study.) Flippant definition: “Is a disrespectful or lack of a serious attitude. An example of flippancy is when you make a sarcastic comment in response to a serious question.”
It is often my prayer request, “Lord, deliver me from the bondage of self, safeguard my words and deeds.”
That’s my personal version of Psalm 141:3-4a: “Set a guard, O Lord, over the door of my lips. Do not incline my heart to any evil thing.”
Regarding our speech, I share a short portion of a Biblical commentary with you.
“Are you starting a fire that may get out of control and do a lot of damage? Are you turning loose a dangerous beast or poisoning a refreshing spring? Once your words are spoken, you cannot take them back.”
Someone else’s words, but that is my constant battle.
I hope this next part doesn’t come across as hubris (excessive pride or self-confidence).
In the New Testament a man named Joseph received the nickname Barnabas, which means “Son of Encouragement.” He was known as a disciple who mentored and supported others through encouragement.
Naturally, I wouldn’t compare myself with such an individual, but I do consider it to be a worthy ambition to develop such a personality trait.
I can’t remember who preached it, nor how long ago I heard it. But the message made a deep impression on me. The title was, “Who’s Your Barnabas? Who’s Barnabas are you?”
The main scriptures were based around Paul’s conversion and testimony in Acts 9.
For the purpose of this article, Acts 9:26-28 pinpoints the Barnabas connection. “When he came to Jerusalem, he tried to join the disciples, but they were all afraid of him, not believing that he really was a disciple. But Barnabas took him and brought him to the apostles. He told them how Saul on his journey had seen the Lord and that the Lord had spoken to him, and how in Damascus he had preached fearlessly in the name of Jesus. So Saul stayed with them and moved about freely in Jerusalem, speaking boldly in the name of the Lord.”
If you wanted to see the fruit of that encouragement, Acts 13 holds an example of Paul’s testimony in action.
May each of us be blessed, that we may be a blessing to others.
