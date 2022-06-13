So far, so good. This year’s gardening season has been nothing short of Blissful. Just take a look at these recent comments from the Kodiak Growers Facebook Page: “I don’t know about you but so far for me this has been an [epic] summer for garden puttering and tinkering. And… I might even catch a tan in the greenhouse!”
Our gardens are shaping up really nicely as well!
To top it off, my friend Jeanne, who gardens in Uganik Bay on the west side of Kodiak Island, texted me this celebratory message via her Garmin inReach: “I saw my third slug today. My first in a month. Not complaining. I say, ‘so far, so good’ because after all, we live in a temperate rainforest climate. Which means rain is inevitable. And so are slugs. Sorry.”
Maybe you’ve experienced a slug or two on your hikes in Abercrombie or caught one navigating through your dew-soaked lawn? (Question: What was the snail doing in Abercrombie? Answer: About a half mile each day).
All kidding aside, today we’re going to cover a couple notorious pests: Slugs and gooseberry sawflies.
HOW TO COPE WITH A SLUG INVASION
Just as there are many ways to smoke salmon, there are many ways to snag a slug. You can reach for a number of solutions but the bottom line is that you need to hit slugs on several fronts. But the most important defense is to simply pick them.
As gross as it sounds, it works. “My goal is to reduce the breeding population,” a friend told me.
How you pick them (wearing gloves, with chopsticks, or bare-handed) and dispose of them (pitch them in the ocean, feed them to the chickens, whatever) is up to you.
Picking slugs should be your No. 1 effort. If you’re squeamish about slime, then hire a bunch of kids that embrace the “ick factor” or rub dry Borax powder between your hands.
BAIT AND TWITCH
I’m not a fan of chemical baits such as Deadline. It can kill birds, dogs and cats. But I am a fan of Sluggo, a palletized slug bait the size, and color, of a grain of rice. Sluggo is essentially a scented coating — smells great to a slug, but it’s odorless to you and me — built around a sand-grit of iron phosphate, much like a pearl cemented around a bit of sand.
Iron phosphate occurs naturally in the soil. When sprinkled on the soil, Sluggo lasts for a week or two, depending on the weather. Any Sluggo bait that is not ingested by slugs, poses no harm to birds or other curious critters. It simply degrades and becomes a part of the soil. Rats, however, will scoop it up like candy. So if you have a rodent problem, you are forewarned.
Sluggo is not cheap, however.
You’re buying a brand name and, like Kleenex, it is sold under a variety of labels. As the product literature states, Sluggo lures snails and slugs from their hiding places. When slugs ingest Sluggo, even in small amounts, it causes them to cease feeding. Enough said.
There is more than one way to bait a slug. Jeff Lowenfels, Anchorage Daily News’ garden columnist and organic gardener, prefers to set out tubs of beer or yeast water. Putting traps right in your garden though, is not a good idea, he says. “It only attracts and keeps slugs in your garden. Instead, put the traps three- to five-feet outside your garden beds.”
Let’s go to the next pest that’s reared up its — in this case — green head.
Meet the gooseberry sawfly. As you read this, the leaves on my red currant bushes are getting munched on by gooseberry sawfly larvae. And if I don’t do something about it, the shrubs
will lose most, if not all, of their leaves. The culprit is a small caterpillar, or larvae, that’s pale green, 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch long, and covered with small black spots. Looking at them through a 10x jeweler’s loupe, they look almost comical. But the damage they cause is no laughing matter. ...
At this stage in their life cycle, sawfly larvae are eating machines. Unfortunately, much of the damage occurs before we realize there’s a problem. The adult sawflies lay eggs on the underside of leaves low down in the center of the bush. Sneaky things. The larvae go unnoticed until they have eaten their way upwards, devouring the leaves as they go.
They consume the fleshy part of the leaf, carving it out and leaving the inner rib, like eating fresh corn and leaving the cob.
LET US SPRAY
I tend to avoid garden skirmishes. But the sooner the hungry larvae are — how should I say? — “dispatched” the better. If you decide to go on the offensive, keep in mind you’re facing multiple hatchings over the summer.
Here are 3 ways to handle a sawfly invasion:
1. Remove them by hand. They’re pretty squishy, so I recommend gloves.
2. Blast them with water. Strong blasts of water though, can also knock off
ripening fruit. Your choice.
3. Spray them with a mixture of three tablespoons of Murphy’s Oil Soap (available in grocery and hardware stores) to four cups of water. Or spray them with ammonia and water, or white vinegar. These sprays are a tough call because the ammonia and vinegar solutions cause the leaves to wilt.
Finally, some gardeners report good results from a diatomaceous earth and water spray.
If you’d like my list of pest solutions and recipes, go to MarionOwenAlaska.com and type the word “pests” in the search field.
Meanwhile, on a more pleasant note: Here is a list of things to do in the yard and garden:
1. Sharpen your lawn mower blade(s). How do you know if this needs to be
done? If the tops of your grass are ragged and/or brown it’s past time to sharpen the blades.
2. Mix lawn clippings with leaves for the world’s fastest compost.
2. Start new batches of veggie seedlings or buy them at local nurseries.
3. Visit the Farmer’s Market at the Baptist Mission. Saturdays, starting at 11 am.
4. Keep fans running 24/7 in greenhouse and hoophouses.
5. Rotate hanging baskets, thin carrots, be grateful.
PS Monday is National Weed Your Garden Day.
Have you seen my new YouTube channel? To get there, copy the following name and paste it in your browser: youtube.com/ItsNeverTooLate. Meanwhile if you have a garden question, get it off your chest! mygarden@alaska.net.
