At ComFish this year the Solid Waste Advisory Board had a booth and took people’s questions and suggestions about garbage, recycling and how waste management in general works in Kodiak. One subject that stood out was the Kodiak Island Borough Landfill.
While this may seem like a very uninteresting subject to discuss, there were a lot of things people needed to clear up to understand what their options are for using this facility.
The landfill is solely funded by disposal fees — both residential and commercial. Most of the fees are collected by Alaska Waste in your monthly bill. The rest is collected at the landfill scale shack per the fee schedule. Residents are also able to bring 260 pounds of residential waste or construction and demolition waste to the landfill daily for free.
The landfill was started back in 1970 and is one of nine Class 1 lined landfills in Alaska. It must follow the regulations and permits set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. It is approximately 30 acres in size with two main buildings on the site; the Baler Facility and the Leachate Treatment Plant. There are also two collection “ponds” that hold stormwater (rainwater) that runs off the surface of the landfill and leachate, the liquid that runs through the garbage and accumulates in the lining and collection system at the bottom of the garbage mountain. These two types of water are kept separate.
The Baler Facility houses the Baler/Compactor, which compresses the loose garbage into bales to be stacked neatly into the landfill. Every night after they finish baling the day’s trash the bales are stacked into the landfill and covered with six inches of cover material (gravel).
The leachate plant filters and treats the leachate, the contaminated liquid that seeps down to the bottom liner and is transported to the leachate plant through the collection piping systems. After appropriate treatment, it is then released into the wetlands below the site. This discharge into the environment is the primary reason it is so important to separate out the hazardous waste from the regular garbage and construction debris. The toxic load of the “leachate” puts a heavy burden on the filtering process.
Early in the morning the landfill accepts and processes garbage from the garbage trucks. Then at 10 a.m. it is open to the public until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. After 4 p.m., employees finish baling the last of the garbage and take the bales to be stacked and covered.
This operating schedule is the reason that the landfill is not open earlier or later than it is. There are behind-the -scenes EPA and ADEC regulations that must be followed. At one point the landfill tried being open on Sundays, but there was not enough business (fees collected) to offset the costs of being opened so it was taken off the schedule.
The landfill accepts the following residential garbage, up to 260 lbs. per day at no charge. Acceptable items include:
• Appliances — except for refrigerators and freezers, which are $10.
• Household hazardous waste, up to 40 lbs. per month
• Used oil, up to five gallons per month
Please do not leave any of these items outside the dumpsters, hoping someone will take them home. It only adds more cost to the process of getting it to the landfill. All the associated costs of the extra cleanup of items outside dumpsters are added to residents’ garbage bills.
One question that is constantly asked is: Why is there not a place we can drop off items that have salvage value that someone else might take. The answer is legal liability and the added cost of managing such a place. It is going to have to be a private business that takes that project on. Is anyone interested?
It is hard to predict when the landfill will be full, but you can be certain that it will be during your children’s lifetimes. As a community we need to start planning and helping each other learn to lead a more sustainable lifestyle. Producing less waste so the landfill fills as slowly as possible is in everyone’s interest.
For now, we have a place to bring our trash, but it won’t be there forever.
Terri Pruitt has lived in Kodiak for 31 years. She is passionate about keeping Kodiak beautiful and is currently serving on the Solid Waste Advisory Board.
