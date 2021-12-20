Kodiak’s starting five wanted to be tested.
So coach David Anderson never took them out of the game.
They passed with flying colors and made an early-season statement by winning the Service Tip-Off Tournament Saturday in Anchorage.
Behind a suffocating defense, Kodiak dominated Northern Lights Conference foe Palmer, 41-24, in the championship game.
Jackson Krug, Frankie Marcelo, Shawn Case, Connor Case and John Michael Ticman played all 32 minutes.
“They challenged me for their conditioning, and I said we are in good shape and we can run with it,” Anderson said.
The veteran coach noted it was good for his younger bench players to watch the starters do their thing.
“I wanted them to watch high-level basketball,” Anderson said. “These five guys I had on the court played at a very high level for about two days.”
Krug led Kodiak in the championship game with 14 points. Connor Case chipped in 13 points, while Shawn Case hit four of his team’s six 3-pointers for 12 points.
Holding Palmer to four points in the second and third quarters, Kodiak built a 33-14 advantage to improve to 3-0.
“We are using this blitz defense, and it is doing well,” Anderson said.
Patrick Floyd, the son of Joe and Carolyn Floyd and a Kodiak sports historian, believes this is the first time Kodiak has won the Service Tip-Off Tournament. This was the 41st Service tournament.
Beating Palmer made it even sweeter. It put the rest of the teams in the NLC on notice.
“We have the benefit of some really good guard play that some of the other teams may not have. That is going to be a huge benefit to us,” Anderson said.
Kodiak advanced to the championship game by taking out host Service 45-32 in Friday’s semifinal.
Krug and Marcelo led Kodiak with 13 points.
Kodiak put the game away with a 15-1 run in the final 5 minutes of the fourth quarter. A Ticman long ball with 4:48 left gave the Bears the lead for good.
Krug and Marcelo were placed on the all-tournament team.
“The kids had a great weekend. A lot of enthusiasm and had great teamwork,” Anderson said.
Kodiak begins the 54th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament on Dec. 27 at Kodiak High School.
Saturday
Championship game
BEARS 41, MOOSE 24
Palmer 10 0 4 10 — 24
Kodiak 12 9 12 8 — 41
Palmer (24) — n/a.
Kodiak (41) — J. Ticman 0 0-0 0, C. Case 6 0-0 13, Krug 6 1-2 14, S. Case 4 0-0 12, Marcelo 1 0-2 2. Totals: 17 1-6 41.
3-point goals: Kodiak 6 (S. Case 4, Krug, C. Case). Fouls: Kodiak 11. Fouled out — none.
Friday
Semifinal game
BEARS 45, COUGARS 32
Kodiak 13 11 5 15 — 45
Service 5 12 11 4 — 32
Kodiak (45) — J. Ticman 2 2-2 6, Valdez 0 0-0 0, C. Case 1 0-0 2, Krug 3 0-2 6, S. Case 2 7-8 13, Marcelo 6 1-2 13, Mullan 2 0-0 5. Totals: 16 10-14 45.
Service (32) — Muese 0 1-2 1, Morgan 0 1-2 1, Devenport 2 4-6 8, Trutua 0 0-0 0, Mrogan 7 0-2 17, Shawback 0 1-2 1, Brown 1 0-0 2, Watkins 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 7-14 32.
3-point goals: Kodiak 1 (Mullan), Service 3 (Morgan 3). Fouls: Kodiak 18, Service 16. Fouled out — Marcelo, Trutua.
