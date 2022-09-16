Romans 1:16-17: “I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God for the salvation of everyone who believes: first for the Jew, then for the gentiles. For in the gospel a righteousness from God is revealed, a righteousness that is by faith from first to last, just as it is written, ‘The righteous will live by faith.’”
This simple passage has my mind whirling from preaching a sermon advocating for Christian Apologetics. Have you heard this next saying before? “If you were accused of being a Christian, would there be enough evidence to convict you?”
The mark of Christianity in Christians is supposed to be love. Evidenced in word and deed.
I learned a long time ago there are many interpretations of love and what that means. And sure enough there are as many ways to show and share love as there are ways to manipulate it.
Before I confessed Christ as Redeemer my concept of love was much different than the love I practice and share now as a person of faith in Christ. I was in my early 30s when I started seeking the Biblical God the Father, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.
Trying to find my way through the New Testament — well, it was all Greek to me!
Jesus said in John 14:15, “If you love me, keep my commands.”
A key passage for my search was found in the Gospel of John 15. Allow me to narrow it down a bit for this article. Verses 16 and 17 say, “You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you to go and bear fruit — fruit that will last. Then the Father will give you whatever you ask in my name. This is my command. Love each other.”
As I’ve come to understand it, Biblical love for others is sharing the message of salvation with both word and deed.
In the Old Testament, Ezekiel 2:4b-5a says: “This is what the Sovereign Lord says, ‘And whether they listen or fail to listen.’”
I realize I understand this better than I’m communicating it. So, prompted from the reading through Ezekiel’s first three chapters became a foundation for understanding the Apostle Paul’s writings, which has been used as the evangelistic tool known as the Roman Road.
A general layout goes like this: Romans 1:16: “I’m not ashamed of the Gospel.”
Romans 3:23: “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”
Romans 5:8: “But God demonstrates His own love for us in this, while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”
Romans 6:23: “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Romans 10:9: “That if you confess with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord’ and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead you will be saved.”
Basics of Christian Apologetics is based on 1 Peter 3:15, “But in your hearts set apart Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope you have. But do this with gentleness and respect.”
In the New Testament, 1 Corinthians 13 is known as the Love chapter.
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is
not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always hopes, always perseveres.”
Kind of a short list of the do’s and don’ts of love.
So, we ask ourselves: Is there enough evidence to prove we’re Christians? Acts 11:19-30 – Love in action! I like the verse Acts 11:26b. After demonstrating love the Scripture says, “The disciples were called Christians first at Antioch.”
