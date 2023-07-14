Genesis 2:7 (NKJV) – “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being.”
For me, reading one Scripture is like following a thread or perhaps weaving one of those threads through a tapestry. It leads to another, to another, creating a picture.
Genesis 3:19b: “For dust you are, and dust you shall return.”
Ecclesiastes 12:7 allows the view of our creative separation. “Then the dust will return to the earth as it was, and the spirit will return to God who gave it.”
Are you familiar with 2 Corinthians 4:18? “So, we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”
On the back side of a tapestry is a picture of chaos, disarranged strings and a tangle of knots. But on the face side it’s a beautiful picture.
So, allow me to add this passage to our tapestry. 1 Corinthians 15:42-46: “So also is the resurrection of the dead. The body is sown in corruption, it is raised in incorruption. It is sown in dishonor; it is raised in power. It is sown in a natural body. It is raised a spiritual body. There is a natural body, and there is a spiritual body. And so it is written, ‘The first man Adam became a living being.’ The last Adam became a life-giving spirit. The spiritual did not come first, but the natural, and after that the spiritual.”
Continuing to follow that thread, let’s go to John 3:5-6: “Jesus answered, ‘Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God. That which is born of flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the spirit is spirit.”
As we’re winding down on this article, I can’t help but come to John 20:22: “And when He had said this, he breathed on them, and said to them, ‘Receive the Holy Spirit.’”
Reflecting on our opening verse, Genesis 2:7: “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being.”
This continuing thread of thought leads me to Psalm 103:14-17a: “For He knows our frame; He remembers that we are dust. As a flower of the field, so he flourishes. For the wind passes over it, and it is gone. And its place remembers it no more. But the mercy of the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting.”
Our earthly trials can cause us to lose focus on what we know the Scriptures tells us. For example: 2 Corinthians 5:1-2: “For we know that if our earthly house this tent is destroyed, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens. For in this we groan earnestly desiring to be clothed with our habitation which is from heaven.”
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
