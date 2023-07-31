Louis Diat, renowned French chef and culinary writer, once said: “There are five elements: earth, air, fire, water and garlic.”
For gardeners and foodies alike, hardneck garlic presents a delightful culinary opportunity. It offers both flavorful bulbs and tender garlic scapes.
Lucky for us, hardneck garlic thrives in our cooler climate. With a more robust flavor (did I mention hot?) profile than its softneck cousin, hardneck garlic gets two thumbs up, especially when harvested at the right time.
When is the right time to harvest garlic? Good question, and the answers are found above and below the ground. So today, we’ll cover the best practices for harvesting hardneck garlic bulbs and the scapes.
What is a garlic scape? These are the long, curved stalks that grow out of hardneck garlic in mid-summer. They culminate in a pointed flower bud and offer a mild, sweet garlic flavor. According to Geoff Hamilton, author of “The Complete Guide to Organic Gardening,” scapes are a gourmet delicacy that shouldn’t be missed.
Understanding when to harvest these gems is crucial, and somewhat confusing if you’ve never done it. I spoke with Gary Cirullo, farm owner and manager of The Garlic Farm in West Granby, Conn.
“We cut off the scapes after they curl,” he said, taking my call during the peak of his season. With 4 acres under cultivation, that’s a lot of scapes, which have become a sought-after delicacy in the past decade.
But timing is everything, as Gary explains. “Plants use a lot of energy to create flowers, and cutting off the scapes allows the plant to redirect its energy towards bulb growth.”
This leads to larger, healthier garlic bulbs. In fact, warns Gary, “If you do NOT cut the scapes, the size of your garlic bulbs will decrease by 30 to 50 percent.”
When it comes to harvesting the garlic bulb, mid-July to early August is often the perfect time, though this spring and summer has slowed the maturation process.
Here are some key clues to guide your harvest:
`Leaf condition: Half yellow or brown and half green leaves often signal readiness for harvest.
Bulb size and form: Brush off some soil from the top of a bulb (or pull an entire plant) to inspect its size. If the bulb appears full and the cloves are well-formed, it’s time to harvest.
Soil condition: It’s best to harvest when the soil is dry to prevent bulb rot and damaging the “papers”, or wrappers.
Weather forecast: If heavy rain is predicted and your garlic is nearly ripe, better to cover your garlic plants or harvest early than risk water damage.
Don’t procrastinate, as garden expert Barbara Damrosch advises gardeners. “Hardneck garlic doesn’t forgive the tardy harvester. A few days late and the bulb begins to split and deteriorate.” This emphasizes the significance of accurate timing when harvesting hardneck garlic.
Generally speaking, when the scapes are ready to harvest, the bulbs are next, about three to four weeks later.
Now for the actual harvest, a few tips:
Loosen the soil around the garlic with a digging fork. Use the digging fork (or slip your hand under the bulb) to gently lift the plant. TIP: Pulling hard can easily damage the stalk or bulb.
Handle the bulbs gently to prevent bruising.
Resist the temptation to wash the bulbs, as this can lead to rot during storage. Instead, gently shake, not brush, off the loose dirt and let them dry.
Gather your garlic into small bundles, usually 5-8 bulbs, depending on their size. Be careful not to pack them too tightly, as you want air to circulate between each bulb. Secure the bundles using twine or a rubber band.
Hang your bundles, bulb-side down, in a well-ventilated, dry, shaded area that’s out of direct sunlight. This could be a garage, shed, or even a covered porch. The location should have good air circulation to speed up the drying process and prevent mold.
Curing might take two to four weeks.
Martha Teichner, author of “When to Pick What: A Year-Round Guide to Harvesting Fruits and Vegetables,” highlights the importance of the curing process. “Don’t be too hasty to use your freshly harvested garlic. Curing not only allows the flavors to develop but also extends the storage life of your garlic bulbs. Patience is key.”
Patience, yes, and respect, as a traditional Spanish proverb would have you know: “Garlic is as good as 10 mothers.”
In essence, hardneck garlic presents a dual harvesting opportunity. By understanding how and when to harvest both the garlic bulbs and scapes, you can enjoy a win-win culinary experience.
As the well-known horticulturist Elizabeth Murray once stated, “Gardening is the art that uses flowers and plants as paint, and the soil and sky as canvas.”
With hardneck garlic and scapes as your tools, you’re all set to create some fun masterpieces.
Have a great week!
P.S.: What can you do with garlic scapes?
Saute with scrambled eggs, stir-fry, grilled, stuffed into salmon and baked, salsa, pesto, pickled, dips, flower arrangements, chopped and frozen for use later, vinegar, infused in olive oil, pizza topping, in cornbread, soups, stews, chili, spaghetti, in quiche, potato salad and kale salad, hummus, butter, garnish and pasta.
Did I miss anything?
