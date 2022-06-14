Fisheries scientists know quite a bit about the freshwater part of the life cycles of Alaska’s salmon. But when they swim into the salty ocean they enter what Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Dr. Katie Howard calls a “black box.”
We know very little about what happens to them in the marine environment. What we do know is that in places like the Yukon and Kuskokwim River drainages, returns of Chinook, and more recently chum salmon, have dwindled to an alarmingly tiny trickle. Whatever is happening to them at sea, those salmon are not coming back.
This poses an existential threat to Y-K residents, many of whom have depended on the region’s legendary salmon runs for thousands of years. So the mystery of salmon at sea is one that fishery managers would like to crack.
To that end the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has created the Salmon Ocean Ecology Program, or SOEP. Howard is among a team of three scientists who act as a focal point for ocean research from different agencies and sources that focus on the period of time after salmon swim out of our rivers and before they swim back. One member of the team, Sabrina Garcia, is using data about Chinook behavior under different marine conditions to predict where Chinook “hotspots” might occur so trawlers can avoid them.
But their main focus has been to try to figure out what factors determine a salmon’s survivability at sea, and when during their life cycles they are most vulnerable. Chief among their tools has been near-shore surveys, conducted where salmon spend their first summer at sea as youngsters before they migrate farther out to their adult hunting grounds.
These surveys, which are conducted in the Bering Sea and a patch of Southeast, are the only long-term surveys of Alaskan salmon in the marine environment. By examining juvenile salmon scientists are able to predict run sizes of spawning salmon up to three years in advance. This is because the condition of fish as they enter their first winter is the major factor in estimating the ultimate size of the run that comes back to the rivers.
In a presentation to the North Pacific Fishery Management Council on Sunday, Howard said that for Chinook in the Northern Bering Sea and pinks in Southeast, “Whatever drives the abundance of these salmon populations is occurring very early in the lives of these fish,” which is to say before September of their first year at sea. Howard went on to say: “This means that later marine mortality drivers — whether that’s competition, predation, bycatch, or other factors — are not predominantly driving these populations.” So reducing bycatch alone will never bring back the Chinook salmon.
A big part of the challenges faced by Chinook and chum salmon in the ocean is the change in the composition of their prey, particularly copepods, that occurred during the marine heatwave that began in 2016. Copepods are the small shrimp-like animals that are at the bottom of the food web. Big, juicy copepods with a high fat content were replaced by smaller, less nutritious critters. This was compounded by the salmon’s higher metabolic rate brought on by the higher temperatures. The result has been smaller salmon with emptier stomachs and poorer condition heading into their first winter at sea.
In the past chum salmon runs could be reliably predicted by juvenile survival, too. And since 2016, when the heatwave began, to this day, juvenile chum salmon numbers in the Bering Sea have been high. But despite high recruitment chum have crashed, too.
In a break with past trends, mortality among adult chum salmon well past their first year seems to be a factor in their recent crash. Part of the reason for that might be their lifestyle. Chums are the couch potatoes of the salmon world. While species like Chinook will expend lots of time and energy hunting high-quality foods like oily fishes, chum prefer to have their food come to them.
As such, they have evolved the ability to digest just about anything that does come their way, including gelatinous animals like jellyfish. To again quote Howard, “The way I think of it, chum salmon have essentially evolved to eat celery, while all the other salmon species are expending an extraordinary amount of energy hunting down steak. Now that celery might be a good snack in short periods of time when steak is scarce, but if you go too long without steak you will eventually starve because there is just not enough nutritional value there.”
So the chum strategy of expending less energy and eating whatever junk food swims by might be less effective in times of climate change that the “Have Tail Will Travel” philosophy of other fish. Which is not to say chums don’t migrate. Most of the adult range of Bering Sea chums is actually in the western Gulf of Alaska. To get back to the Bering Sea to spawn they must funnel through places like False Pass, where they are prone to interception by other fisheries, like Area M sockeye fishermen. This has been the subject of much consternation, and fervent letters, from residents of the Yukon/Kuskokwim region where those fish are bound.
Nothing in fisheries management is simple, but the research performed and gathered by the Salmon Ocean Ecology Program will make tough decisions a little easier.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.